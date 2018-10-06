Packers beefing up the area around Lambeau Field

(Courtesy of Packers/)

When the Green Bay Packers began their quest to create Titletown, it was about more than simply developing 45 acres of land around Lambeau Field. It was about staying power.

"One of our main goals with Titletown is to make sure the team remains in Green Bay," Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy told NFL.com shortly after announcing the creation of Titletown Phase 2. "And so, we're really trying to work with the community as far as economic development."

Could the Packers leave tiny Green Bay? Not likely. But part of Murphy's job is to prepare for all scenarios, not just those that are best-case.

"Every time a new stadium is built, that's a challenge to all of us that revenues need to go up and we need to continue to build," Murphy said. "We've always felt like we needed to invest not only in the stadium, but in the community. We're not a typical developer. We're owned by the community -- a quarter of Titletown is dedicated to public space and parks. It makes us unique."

Titletown -- with its public park and plaza with outdoor games, a skating park, a tubing hill, a four-diamond hotel, a football field, Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine & Orthopedics Clinic featuring Dr. Robert Anderson, and Hinterland Restaurant and Brewery -- was a start. Recently, the team announced more.

Murphy discussed the developments around Green Bay against the backdrop of Titletown Development LLC, the team's real estate development arm, announcing plans for Phase 2 of Titletown. The idea is to put 220 residences and a four- or five-story office building directly west of Lambeau Field.

It will pump money and visitors into the community year-round, not just during the season.

It's a model that was created after studying teams like the Patriots and Red Sox, while college programs have now come up and studied the Packers. It all lays the groundwork for whatever happens in the future.

"Right now, we're able to have success both on and off the field," Murphy continued. "But things can change, particularly if the CBA somehow changes and there is no longer a salary cap. If there is not revenue sharing, we want to make sure economically, we are strong and we'll continue to be competitive."

Is having no salary cap possible?

Murphy said, "I hope not. I think the system has proven itself and worked well. ... But we have to be prepared for different scenarios."

In the development, there will be 150 units in an apartment building, while 70-90 residences -- highlighting the natural look of northeastern Wisconsin -- will be townhouses. The accompanying office building will have 130,000 square feet of office space for up to 400 workers. The idea is for permanent homes or second homes, rather than one-week rentals for games. There will be no leases shorter than a month.

Construction will begin in the spring of 2019, and it should be completed by the summer of 2020.

It will feel, in a way, like a college town.

"I've always felt like Lambeau is more like a college environment rather than a typical NFL environment," Murphy explained. "The kind of fans we have, we're the only stadium with mostly bench seating, college stadiums are larger and we're the second-largest in the league."

Coupled with Titletown Tech, the joint venture between Microsoft and the Packers to spur tech-based economic expansion, the hope is to enhance the current population.

"If we can get some startup businesses, bring some successful business, the hope is to bring more college graduates to the area," Murphy said. "Hopefully some affordable apartments and people will flock. We view this as an investment into the community. I've had people say I can't believe this is Green Bay."