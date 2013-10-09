Owen Daniels placed on Houston Texans' short-term IR

News out of Houston keeps getting worse.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Texans plan to place tight end Owen Daniels on the injured reserve/designated to return list, according to a person informed of the move. ESPN first reported the news.
Daniels suffered a non-displaced fibula fracture in Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers and originally was expected to miss three to six weeks. Now Daniels won't be eligible to return to the field for at least eight weeks. Rapoport reported Tuesday that Daniels' injury won't require surgery.
If three weeks was going to be tough for Matt Schaub and the Texans' offense to get through, eight could feel interminable.
Daniels has been a key cog in the Texans' play-action offense. He ranks second on the team with 24 receptions and often acts as Schaub's security blanket. Given the past couple of weeks, the quarterback needs as many blankets as he can get to help put out the fires.
The Texans (2-3) now must rely on Garrett Graham and Ryan Griffin as they try to catch the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans in the AFC South. Graham has been productive alongside Daniels and will be expected to produce at an even higher level for at least the next eight weeks.