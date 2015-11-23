OSU's Meyer agrees with Elliott's criticism; RB issues apology

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer on Monday defended running back Ezekiel Elliott for his critical comments about the OSU coaching staff following the Buckeyes' 17-14 loss to Michigan State on Saturday. In fact, the coach said he agreed with Elliott's critique. But he also said the junior running back, who used the same postgame platform to announce his intention to enter the 2016 NFL Draft as an underclassman, shouldn't have aired his grievances to the media.