One Titans player, two staff members test positive for COVID-19

Published: Oct 03, 2020 at 09:53 AM
Michael Baca

Positive test results continue to surface for the Tennessee Titans in wake of a recent COVID-19 outbreak.

One Titans player and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per source.

The news brings the current total of positive COVID-19 cases within the Titans organization to 16 between eight players and eight personnel members.

On Thursday, the NFL postponed Tennessee's Week 4 game against Pittsburgh as a result of the positive cases and the Titans facility remains closed.

The Minnesota Vikings, who last played the Titans in Week 3, had zero positive results from Friday's round of testing, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per source. Minnesota is set to play Houston this Sunday.

The NFL updated COVID-19 protocols on Thursday in a memo sent to all 32 teams, which implements enhanced measures for teams following possible exposure to the virus. On Friday NFLPA and NFL officials went to Nashville to monitor the ongoing situation with the Titans and their positive COVID-19 cases.

