One Titans player, two staff members test positive for COVID-19

Positive test results continue to surface for the Tennessee Titans in wake of a recent COVID-19 outbreak.

One Titans player and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per source.

The news brings the current total of positive COVID-19 cases within the Titans organization to 16 between eight players and eight personnel members.

On Thursday, the NFL postponed Tennessee's Week 4 game against Pittsburgh as a result of the positive cases and the Titans facility remains closed.

The Minnesota Vikings, who last played the Titans in Week 3, had zero positive results from Friday's round of testing, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per source. Minnesota is set to play Houston this Sunday.