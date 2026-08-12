One-time Jets LB Anthony Wint earns UFC contract with 34-second win

Once upon a time in New York, Anthony Wint was hoping to make it big in the NFL with the Jets.

Wint, who played briefly for New York in 2018, took his biggest step forward in his burgeoning mixed martial arts career on Tuesday, stopping Matthew Adams via punches in just 34 seconds of their heavyweight bout to earn a UFC contract on the Dana White's Contender Series.

"They don't pay me by the hour," Wint told Laura Sanko shortly after his win, which saw him improve his MMA record to 7-0, finishing each of his last three fights by way of stoppage inside 40 seconds.