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One key stat for each team remaining in the playoffs

Published: Nov 01, 2016 at 06:25 AM

NFL Research presents one noteworthy stat for each team remaining in the NFL Playoffs.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have lost seven straight road games in the Divisional Round (1-7 all-time). Seattle's last road win in the Divisional Round came in 1983 at Miami.

Atlanta Falcons

Devonta Freeman is the only RB with back-to-back 1,000-yard rush seasons in 2015 and 2016. He's also the only NFL player with 10 rush TDs in each of the last two seasons.

Houston Texans

The texans are 9-1 when scoring 19+ points this season, including playoffs. Conversely, Houston is 1-6 when scoring 18 or fewer points.

New England Patriots

New England is 15-1 in games played on Saturday in the Bill Belichick era (including playoffs). The lone loss came in the 2005 Divisional Round at Denver.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Le'Veon Bell has averaged 144.3 rush yards per game against teams ranked in the bottom 10 in rushing defense this season (including playoffs). Conversely, Bell has averaged 81.3 rush yards per game against rush defenses that aren't ranked in the bottom 10.

Note: The Chiefs ranked 26th in rush defense this season.

Kansas City Chiefs

Alex Smith has one interception in each of his last four starts. This is Smith's longest interception streak since throwing 1+ INT in five straight games to start the 2010 season with San Francisco.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers have scored 30+ points in five consecutive games (including playoffs). That's the longest streak in the NFL this season, and the longest streak by Green Bay in the Aaron Rodgers era.

The last time Green Bay scored 30+ points in five straight games within the same season (including playoffs) was 2003. The last time when Green Bay scored 30+ in six straight games was 1996, when the Packers finished that streak by winning Super Bowl XXXI.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have allowed a 94.1 passer rating to opposing QBs this season (24th in NFL). No team has ever won the Super Bowl in a season in which it allowed an opposing passer rating of 90 or higher.

For more stats like these, you can follow NFL Research on Twitter @NFLResearch

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