Around the League

Presented By

On the bubble: 25 AFC players who could be cut

Published: Feb 19, 2014 at 08:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Gregg Rosenthal did a great job with his comprehensive list of cap-casualty candidates in the NFC. Now let's take a crack at AFC veterans on the roster bubble.

Although there are more big names in this conference, the Jets, Steelers and Browns are responsible for the majority of the heavy hitters.

Candidates for release

1.*Champ Bailey, Denver Broncos, cornerback:* The potential Hall of Famer's decrease in speed was noticeable in Super Bowl XLVIII when Doug Baldwinzoomed past him for a 37-yard reception. If Bailey returns to Denver, it will have to be at a much lower rate than his current $9 million salary. Don't be surprised if he begins transitioning to safety.

2.*Antonio Cromartie, New York Jets, cornerback:* Cromartie was susceptible to big plays last season and carries a $14.98 million salary-cap charge. A healthy Cromartie would still be the best player in a thin secondary, but he'll have to take a massive pay cut to return.

3.*Santonio Holmes, New York Jets, wide receiver:* Holmes has been a roster-and-locker-room albatross the last three seasons. Fully planning to dump the mercurial receiver, the Jets reportedly have already factored $8.25 million of cap savings into their offseason budget.

4.*LaMarr Woodley, Pittsburgh Steelers, linebacker:* A disappointment since signing a lucrative contract extension three years ago, Woodley is scheduled to count roughly $13.6 million against the salary cap. The Steelers might have to choose between keeping Woodley or re-signing Jason Worilds. The latter played better in 2013. Working for Woodley is the $14 million in dead money that would trigger at his release.

5.*Ike Taylor, Pittsburgh Steelers, cornerback:* Formerly a premier shadow corner, Taylor was picked on badly in the second half of the 2013 season. With a cap charge near $12 million, he's an obvious candidate for the chopping block.

6.*Matt Schaub, Houston Texans, quarterback:* Having lost his job to Case Keenum after a plague of pick sixes, Schaub is no longer in the Texans' plans with a $14 million cap charge for 2014.

7.*Mark Sanchez, New York Jets, quarterback:* Sanchez might make sense as a veteran insurance policy for Geno Smith, but not at a $9 million salary with nearly $4 million more in bonuses. He needs a change of scenery.

8.*D'Qwell Jackson, Cleveland Browns, linebacker:* A better fit in the middle of a 4-3 defense, Jackson isn't a natural for Mike Pettine's multiple scheme. The bigger problem is a cap charge approaching $10 million for an inside linebacker on the wrong side of age 30. Jackson's $4.1 bonus in March will likely spur action. -- The Browns announced Jackson's release Wednesday.

9.*Jason Campbell, Cleveland Browns, quarterback:* The good news is that Campbell exceeded expectations in relief of Brandon Weeden and Brian Hoyer. The bad news is that increased playing time triggers an escalator clause that makes him too expensive to keep around as a caddy under the new regime.

10.*Davone Bess, Cleveland Browns, wide receiver:* The Browns are reportedly planning to void Bess' guaranteed $3.14 million salary this season in response to his bizarre January arrest stemming from apparent mental issues. His career might just be over.

11.*Kamerion Wimbley, Tennessee Titans, defensive end:* A bust since signing a five-year, $35 million contract in 2012, Wimbley earns too much money for the situational pass-rusher role he's been relegated to in Nashville.

12.*Philip Wheeler, Miami Dolphins, linebacker:* Wheeler was one of the key purchases in former general manager Jeff Ireland's shopping spree of mediocrity last offseason, but he predictably failed to live up to his salary which is scheduled to be $5 million in 2014.

13.*Jonathan Martin, Miami Dolphins, offensive tackle:* If ever there was a player in need of a fresh start in a new locale, it's Martin. The Dolphins will send out feelers around the league, but any interested teams will likely wait until he's released to make their move. With Stanford alums on their rosters, the Colts and 49ers make sense as landing spots.

14.*Jason Babin, Jacksonville Jaguars, defensive end:* Babin turns 34 in May, is due $6 million and was outplayed by Andre Branch down the stretch last season.

Potential surprise cuts

1.*Troy Polamalu, Pittsburgh Steelers, safety:* Owner Art Rooney II wants Polamalu to retire as a Steeler, but the two sides will have to find common ground on a new contract. The eight-time Pro Bowler's $8.25 million salary carries a cap charge of nearly $11 million.

2.*Vince Wilfork, New England Patriots, defensive tackle:* The anchor of the Patriots' defense prior to tearing his Achilles tendon in 2013, Wilfork is now an aging run-stuffer coming off major surgery with a cap charge near $12 million. He's a candidate for a Terrell Suggs-style extension entering the final year of his contract.

3, 4, 5 & 6.*Leon Hall, BenJarvus Green-Ellis, Rey Maualuga and Jermaine Gresham, Cincinnati Bengals:* Hall is coming off his second ruptured Achilles. Green-Ellis, Gresham and Maualuga were outplayed by Giovani Bernard, Tyler Eifert and Vincent Rey, respectively. Working in the quartet's favor is the Bengals' relative largesse under the salary cap.

7. Owen Daniels, Houston Texans, tight end: Injury-prone at age 31, Daniels' $6.25 cap charge is a luxury with Garrett Graham approximating his production as the starter.

8.*Matt Moore, Miami Dolphins, quarterback:* How many backup quarterbacks are the seventh-highest paid player on the team?

9.*Eddie Royal, San Diego Chargers, wide receiver:* Royal's $6 million cap charge is too much for a player who disappeared once Keenan Allen emerged as Philip Rivers' go-to target.

10.*Greg Little, Cleveland Browns, wide receiver:* The drop-prone draft bust appeared to be as good as gone under the previous regime. Perhaps Pettine and Ray Farmer will offer him a new lease on Lake Erie-life.

11.*Vonta Leach, Baltimore Ravens, fullback:* Fullbacks are dinosaurs; the salary cap is a meteor. -- Leach was released Thursday.

Other potential cuts

'ATL Podcast'

around-the-league-011314-pq.jpg

The Around The League team hits all the NFL's hottest topics in its award-winning podcast. Join the conversation. Listen

Baltimore Ravens:Jameel McClain -- He was cut Thursday.

Buffalo Bills:Kevin Kolb, Doug Legursky

Cincinnati Bengals:Domata Peko, Robert Geathers

Denver Broncos:Chris Kuper, Jacob Tamme, Joel Dreessen

Indianapolis Colts:Samson Satele

Jacksonville Jaguars:Blaine Gabbert

Miami Dolphins:Brandon Gibson, Dimitri Patterson

Harrison: Free-agent landing spots

Elliot Harrison gets into the free agency spirit, projecting new hometowns for six players expected to hit the market. READ

New England Patriots:Isaac Sopoaga, Adrian Wilson

New York Jets:Mike Goodson, Antwan Barnes

Oakland Raiders:Mike Brisiel

Pittsburgh Steelers:Levi Brown, Larry Foote

San Diego Chargers:Jeromey Clary, Derek Cox, Malcom Floyd

Tennessee Titans:Nate Washington, Craig Stevens

On the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast," the guys speculate on big names who could be cut, then talk offseason forecasts for the Cowboys and Raiders.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW