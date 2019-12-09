Offensive linemen finalists announced for NFL All-Time Team

2007 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Oilers in 1st round (9th overall pick) in 1983 draft... Played in more games (296) than any positional player in NFL history at time of retirement (currently 3rd all-time)... Played at every position on offensive line, known as arguably most versatile OL in league history... Never missed a game due to injury... Earned Pro Bowl selections in each of final 14 seasons (NFL record among OL, T-1st in NFL history for all players)... 7-time 1st-team All-Pro selection (T-5th all-time among OL)... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1990s... Born August 8, 1961, in Raleigh, North Carolina.