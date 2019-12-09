Offensive linemen finalists announced for NFL All-Time Team

The NFL is revealing the 100 greatest players and 10 greatest coaches in NFL history. Every Friday night at 8 ET through Dec. 27, NFL Network will announce the latest members of the All-Time Team during a one-hour special hosted by Rich Eisen and featuring Bill Belichick and Cris Collinsworth.

Below are the 40 offensive linemen finalists for the All-Time Team. The 18 players (seven tackles, seven guards and four centers) on the All-Time Team will be revealed this Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network:

Offensive tackle finalists

Bob "The Boomer" Brown (1964-1973)

2004 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Eagles in 1st round (2nd overall pick) in 1964 draft... Nicknamed "Boomer." Aggressive blocker who utilized great size and strength... Battled knee injury for much of career... Named NFL/NFC Offensive Lineman of Year 3 times by NFLPA, 1968-1970 seasons... Elected to 6 Pro Bowls with 3 different teams (3 with Eagles, 2 with Rams, 1 with Raiders)... 5-time 1st-team All-Pro selections... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1960s... Born December 8, 1941, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Roosevelt Brown (1953-1965)

1975 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Giants in 27th round of 1953 draft... Joined Giants as raw 20-year-old but quickly won starting role, held it for entire 13-year career... Excellent downfield blocker, classic pass protector, fast, mobile... Helped power Giants to 6 division titles and 1956 NFL championship... Named NFL Lineman of Year, 1956... Elected to 9 career Pro Bowl teams (T-2nd most among Giants franchise)... 6-time 1st-team All-Pro selection (2nd-most in Giants history)... Member of 75th Anniversary All-Time Team. Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1950s... Born October 20, 1932, in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Lou Creekmur (1950-1959)

1996 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Eagles in 26th round of 1948 draft, but remained in college until being traded to Lions in 1950... Primarily an OL, used on defense in short-yardage situations... Flamboyant, versatile, strong blocker... Workhorse, played every game of his first 9 seasons, 1950-1958... 3-time NFL champion with Lions, 1952-1953, 1957... Made Pro Bowl in each of first 8 years (6 times as tackle, twice as guard), 1950-1957 seasons... 6-time 1st-team All-Pro selection (T-2nd most in Lions history). Born January 22, 1927, in Hopelawn, New Jersey.

Dan Dierdorf (1971-1983)

1996 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Cardinals in 2nd round (43rd overall pick) in 1971 draft... Possessed size, speed, quickness, discipline, intelligence, consistency... Equally effective as passing, rushing blocker... Right tackle who anchored Cardinals offensive line for over a decade... Named NFL Offensive Lineman of Year 3 times by NFLPA, 1976-1978 seasons... Elected to 6 career Pro Bowls, including 5 straight, 1974-1978 seasons... Earned 3 straight 1st-team All-Pro selections. Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1970s... Born June 29, 1949, in Canton, Ohio.

Forrest Gregg (1956; 1958-1971)

1977 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Packers in 2nd round (20th overall pick) in 1956 draft... Vince Lombardi called him "best player I ever coached" ... Versatile, durable, hard-working... Played in 188 straight games, 1956-1971... Member of 6 NFL titles teams, including 3 Super Bowl champions (2 with Packers, 1 with Cowboys)... Made 9 Pro Bowls in 10-year span, 1959-1968 seasons... 7-time 1st-team All-Pro selection (T-5th among OL in NFL history)... Member of 75th Anniversary All-Time Team... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1960s... Born October 18, 1933, in Birthright, Texas.

Cal Hubbard (1927-1933; 1935-1936)

1963 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Most feared lineman of his time... Rookie star with Giants defense, 1927... Played end with Giants, switched to tackle with Packers... Key member of 4 NFL championship teams (1 with Giants, 3 with Packers)... Only member of Hall of Fames for pro football and baseball (as umpire)... Earned 4 1st-team All-Pro selections, including 3 straight, 1931-1933... Member of 75th Anniversary All-Time Team... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1920s... Born October 31, 1900, in Keytesville, Missouri.

Walter Jones (1997-2008)

2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Seahawks in 1st round (6th overall pick) in 1997 draft... Started all 180 career games... Mike Holmgren called him the best offensive player he's ever coached... Team leader and integral part of Shaun Alexander's MVP season in 2005 when RB ran for franchise-record and NFL-high 1,880 yards, setting NFL mark for total TDs (28) in a season (since broken)... Seahawks credited him with just 23.0 sacks allowed in 12-year career... Named to 9 Pro Bowls (most in Seahawks franchise history)... 4-time 1st-team All-Pro (Seahawks record)... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 2000s... Born January 19, 1974 in Aliceville, Alabama.

Ron Mix (1960-1969; 1971)

1979 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Colts in 1st round (10th overall pick) in 1960 NFL Draft... Picked AFL's Chargers (No. 1 overall pick in AFL Draft) over NFL's Colts. Nicknamed "The Intellectual Assassin." Noted for quick charge, accomplished blocking on both passing, running plays... Chargers credited him with only 2 holding penalties in 10 years with the team. Made 8 straight Pro Bowls, 1961-1968 seasons... 9-time 1st-team All-Pro selection (T-2nd among OL in NFL history)... Member of AFL's All-Time Team... Born March 10, 1938, in Los Angeles, California.

Anthony Munoz (1980-1992)

1998 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Bengals in 1st round (3rd overall pick) in 1980 draft... Won national championship in football, College World Series as pitcher at USC, 1978... Great agility, exceptional straight-on blocker... Caught 7 career passes, scored 4 touchdowns on tackle-eligible plays... Earned 11 Pro Bowl selections from 1981-1991 seasons (T-5th most all-time among OL)... 9-time 1st-team All-Pro selection (T-2nd among OL in NFL history)... Member of 75th Anniversary All-Time Team... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1980s... Won NFL Man of Year award, 1991... Born August 19, 1958, in Ontario, California.

Jonathan Ogden (1996-2007)

2013 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Ravens in 1st round (4th overall pick) in 1996 draft... Highly decorated OL in college at UCLA as All-American, Outland Trophy winner (best interior lineman), 1995... Dominant pass protector, run blocker... One of NFL's tallest players ever at 6-foot-9... Won Super Bowl XXXV with Ravens, 2000 season... Paved way for Jamal Lewis, who became 5th player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season, 2003... Earned 11 Pro Bowl selections from 1997-2007 seasons (T-5th most all-time among OL)... 4-time 1st-team All-Pro... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 2000s. Born July 31, 1974 in Washington, D.C.

Orlando Pace (1997-2009)

2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee. Selected by Rams with 1st overall pick in 1997 draft... Was 1st OL selected as top pick of draft since 1968... 2-time All-American, 2-time Lombardi Award winner at Ohio State, 1995-1996... Blocked for 3 straight NFL MVPs, 1999-2001 (QB Kurt Warner twice, RB Marshall Faulk once)... Anchored Rams OL that helped QB eclipse 3,000 pass yards 7 times, including 3 times surpassing 4,000 yards... Blocked for 7 RBs with 1,000+ rush yards... Named to 7 straight Pro Bowls, 1999-2005 seasons... 3-time 1st-team All-Pro. Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 2000s... Born November 4, 1975, in Sandusky, Ohio.

Willie Roaf (1993-2005)

2012 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Saints in 1st round (8th overall pick) in 1993 draft... All-American tackle at Louisiana Tech, 1992... Known for surprising speed for his 320-pound size, remarkable consistency... Started at right tackle as rookie, never missed an offensive snap... Switched to left tackle, 1994... Started all 189 games of NFL career. Earned 11 Pro Bowl selections (T-5th most all-time among OL)... 4-time 1st-team All-Pro (twice with Saints, twice with Chiefs)... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1990s and 2000s... Born April 18, 1970, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Art Shell (1968-1982)

1989 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Raiders in 3rd round (80th overall pick) in 1968 draft pick... Possessed size, speed, agility, intelligence, strength to be premier OT... Mild-mannered, hard-working, reputation as great team player... Played in 207 regular season games, 23 in postseason... Won 2 Super Bowl titles with Raiders, 1976, 1980. Became NFL's 2nd all-time black head coach (1st in modern era), 1989. Made 8 Pro Bowls, including 7 straight from 1972-1978 seasons... 2-time 1st-team NFL All-Pro. Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1970s... Born November 26, 1946, in Charleston, South Carolina.

Bob St. Clair (1953-1963)

1990 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee. Selected by 49ers in 3rd round (32nd overall pick) in 1953 draft. Nicknamed "Geek" by teammates because of flamboyant lifestyle... Had size, speed, intelligence, love of hitting... Excelled as both running, passing blocker. Played on goal-line defense, superb on special teams. Long-time 49ers team captain. One of NFL's tallest players ever at 6-foot-9. Unofficially credited with 10 blocked FG, 1956. Earned 5 Pro Bowl selections, including 4 straight from 1958-1961 seasons. Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1950s. Born February 18, 1931, in San Francisco, California.

Joe Thomas (2007-2017)

Selected by Browns in 1st round (3rd overall pick) of 2007 draft... Named All-American at Wisconsin and Outland Trophy winner as NCAA's best interior lineman, 2006... Started first 167 straight games in career, included unofficial streak of 10,363 consecutive snaps with Browns... Earned 10 consecutive Pro Bowl selections in each of first 10 NFL seasons... Has more Pro Bowl berths than any NFL OL since 2000... 6-time 1st-team All-Pro, 2009-2011, 2013-2015... Born December 4, 1984, in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Ron Yary (1968-1982)

2001 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Vikings with 1st overall pick in 1968 draft... Won national title in college at USC as All-American, Outland Trophy winner (best interior lineman), 1967... Possessed speed, agility, hard-work ethic... Became starter at right tackle in 2nd season... Extremely durable, missed only 2 games due to injury in 12-year stretch, 1970-1981... Started for Vikings in 4 Super Bowl appearances in 1970s... Earned 7 straight Pro Bowl selections, 1971-1977 seasons... 6-time 1st-team All-Pro selection (T-10th among OL in NFL history)... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1970s... Born July 16, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois.

Guard finalists

Larry Allen (1994-2007)

2013 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Cowboys in 2nd round (46th overall pick) in 1994 draft... Versatile, played every position on OL except center in 12 seasons with Cowboys... Won Super Bowl XXX with Cowboys, 1995 season... Blocked for HOF QB Troy Aikman, HOF RB Emmitt Smith with Cowboys... Helped Cowboys rank in top 5 with fewest sacks in season 5 times in first 6 seasons... Earned 11 Pro Bowl selections (T-5th most all-time among OL)... 6-time 1st-team All-Pro selection (T-10th among OL in NFL history)... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1990s and 2000s... Born November 27, 1971 in Los Angeles, California.

Joe DeLamielleure (1973-1985)

2003 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Bills in 1st round (26th overall pick) in 1973 draft... Durable, played in 185 consecutive games, did not miss game until 13th/final season... Anchored Bills' famed "Electric Company" offensive line... Best known as lead blocker for O.J. Simpson, NFL's first 2000-yard rusher, 1973... Helped Bills to 3,088 rush yards in 1973, NFL record for 14-game season... Earned 6 straight Pro Bowl selections, 1975-1980 seasons... 1st-team All-Pro in 3 consecutive seasons, 1975-1977... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1970s... Born March 16, 1951, in Detroit, Michigan.

Dan Fortmann (1936-1943)

1965 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Bears in 9th round (78th overall pick) of 1936 draft (1st NFL draft in history)... At 20, became youngest starter in NFL at the time... Famous for being 60-minute line leader, battering-ram blocker... Deadly tackler, genius at diagnosing enemy plays... Earned medical degree while playing in NFL... Team captain for 3 NFL championship Bears teams, 1940, 1942-1943... Made 3 straight Pro Bowl teams, 1940-1942 seasons... 6-time 1st-team All-Pro selection (T-10th among OL in NFL history)... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1930s... Born April 11, 1916, in Pearl River, New York.

John Hannah (1973-1985)

1991 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Patriots in 1st round (4th overall pick) in 1973 draft... Possessed size, speed, competitiveness... Excelled as pass protector, run blocker, pulling guard on sweeps... Renowned as premier guard of era... 4-time NFLPA Offensive Lineman of Year... Helped Patriots to NFL single-season record 3,165 rush yards, 1978... Elected to 9 Pro Bowls, including 8 straight from 1978-1985 seasons... 7-time 1st-team All-Pro selection (T-5th among OL in NFL history)... Member of 75th Anniversary All-Time Team. Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1970s and 1980s. Born April 4, 1951, in Canton, Georgia.

Jerry Kramer (1958-1968)

2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Packers in 4th round (39th overall pick) in 1958 draft... Anchored offensive line as starting right guard for Lombardi-era Packers that won 5 NFL championships, including Super Bowls I and II... Famous for leading iconic "Packer sweep" running play as pulling guard... Also handled team's placekicking duties in 1962-63, briefly in 1968... 3-time Pro Bowl selection... 5-time 1st-team All-Pro... Named to NFL's 50th Anniversary Team, and Super Bowl Silver Anniversary Team... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1960s... Born January 23, 1936 in Jordan, Montana.

Larry Little (1967-1980)

1993 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Signed with Chargers as undrafted free agent in 1967... Immediately won starting right guard job after being traded to Dolphins in 1969. Epitome of powerful Dolphins rushing teams of 1970s that appeared in 3 straight Super Bowls, winning twice, 1972-1973 seasons... Fast, quick on pass protection, intimidating as pulling guard on sweeps... Made 5 Pro Bowls teams, including 4 straight from 1971-1974 seasons... Earned 1st-team All-Pro selections 5 consecutive seasons, 1971-1975... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1970s... Born November 2, 1945, in Groveland, Georgia.

Tom Mack (1966-1978)

1999 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Rams in 1st round (2nd overall pick) in 1966 draft... As one of only two rookies on veteran-laden Rams team, earned starting role as rookie and held left guard position for next 13 seasons... Extremely durable, never missed a game in 13-year, 184-game career... Helped Rams to .720 winning pct (3rd in NFL over span with Rams, 1966-1978), 8 division titles, 4 NFC championship game appearances... Earned 11 Pro Bowl selections (T-5th most all-time among OL), including 9 straight from 1967-1975 seasons... 1st-team All-Pro selection, 1969. Born November 1, 1943, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bruce Matthews (1983-2001)

2007 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Oilers in 1st round (9th overall pick) in 1983 draft... Played in more games (296) than any positional player in NFL history at time of retirement (currently 3rd all-time)... Played at every position on offensive line, known as arguably most versatile OL in league history... Never missed a game due to injury... Earned Pro Bowl selections in each of final 14 seasons (NFL record among OL, T-1st in NFL history for all players)... 7-time 1st-team All-Pro selection (T-5th all-time among OL)... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1990s... Born August 8, 1961, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Randall McDaniel (1988-2001)

2009 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Vikings 1st round (19th overall pick) in 1988 draft... Extremely durable, started 202 consecutive games in regular season for Vikings... Blocked for 6 RBs with 1,000+ rush yards, 5 QBs with 3,000+ pass yards in single season... Anchored OL on explosive Vikings team that scored then-record 556 points, 1998... Earned 12 Pro Bowl selections from 1989-2000 seasons (NFL record for most consecutive Pro Bowls, T-2nd all-time among OL)... 7-time 1st-team All-Pro (T-5th among OL in NFL history)... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1990s... Born December 19, 1964 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Mike Michalske (1926-1935; 1937)

1964 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Was the 1st guard elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame... Known as 60-minute workhorse who specialized in blitzing on defense... Pioneered idea of using fullbacks at guard to capitalize on size, speed... Anchored Packers offensive lines on 3 NFL championship teams, 1929-1931 seasons... Earned 1st-team All-Pro selections in each of first 5 NFL seasons, 1927-1931... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1920s... Born April 24, 1903, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mike Munchak (1982-1993)

2001 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Oilers in 1st round (8th overall pick) of 1982 draft (was the 1st OL selected)... Earned starting left guard position during rookie season, held position for next 12 seasons... Devastating blocker, anchored Oilers line that helped team perennially rank near top of NFL's offensive categories (23.8 points per game, 2nd in NFL from 1987-1993)... Equally effective as pass or run blocker... Elected to 9 career Pro Bowls, including 7 straight from 1987-1993 seasons... 2-time 1st-team All-Pro... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1980s... Born March 5, 1960, in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Jim Parker (1957-1967)

1973 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Colts in 1st round (8th overall pick) in 1957 draft... All-American, Outland Trophy winner at Ohio State, 1956... Was 1st full-time offensive lineman named to Hall of Fame... Played half of 11-year career at tackle, half at guard... Exceptional blocker, specialized in protecting quarterback... Elected to 8 consecutive Pro Bowls, 1958-1965 seasons... Earned 8 straight 1st-team All-Pro selections, 1958-1965 (4th in NFL history among OL)... Member of 75th Anniversary All-Time Team... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1950s... Born April 3, 1934, in Macon, Georgia.

Will Shields (1993-2006)

2015 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Chiefs in 3rd round (74th overall pick) of 1993 draft... All-American, Outland Trophy winner (best interior lineman) at Nebraska, 1992... Inserted into lineup in 1st NFL game, never missed a game in career. Played in 224 games with 223 starts, both figures being franchise records among Chiefs position players... As rookie in 1993, helped Chiefs to 1st division title since 1971... Elected to 12 consecutive Pro Bowls from 1995-2006 seasons (T-2nd in NFL history among OL)... 2-time 1st-team All-Pro, 2002-2003... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 2000s... Born September 15, 1971, in Fort Riley, Kansas.

Dick Stanfel (1952-1958)

2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Lions in 2nd round (19th overall pick) in 1951 draft... Injured left knee preparing for College All-Star Game and missed entire season, 1951... Lions advanced to NFL championship game in each of first 3 seasons Stanfel played, winning back-to-back titles, 1952-53... Named team MVP in 1953 title season, rare honor for OL... Retired in prime to pursue coaching career... Made 5 career Pro Bowls, including 4 straight from 1955-1958... 5-time 1st-team All-Pro... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1950s... Born July 20, 1927 in San Francisco, California.

Gene Upshaw (1967-1981)

1987 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Raiders in 1st round (17th overall) in 1967 draft... Was 1st player who played guard exclusively to enter Hall of Fame... Won regular left guard job as rookie with Raiders... Possessed size, speed, intelligence, intensity, exceptional leadership ability... Extremely effective leading sweeps... Played in 10 AFL/AFC title games, 3 Super Bowls in 3 different decades -- including 2 championships, 1976, 1980... Served as longtime head of NFLPA... Made 7 career Pro Bowls, including 6 straight from 1972-1977 seasons... 5-time 1st-team All-Pro... Born August 15, 1945, in Robstown, Texas.

Center finalists

Dermontti Dawson (1988-2000)

2012 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Steelers in 2nd round (44th overall pick) in 1988 draft... Became starting center in 1989, replacing eventual Hall of Famer Mike Webster... Nicknamed "Dirt" for his unique method of attempting to drive opposing pass rushers into the ground... Played in all 16 games for 10 straight regular seasons, 1989-1998... Saw action in 170 consecutive games... Elected to 7 consecutive Pro Bowls from 1992-1998 seasons... Earned 6 straight 1st-team All-Pro selections (T-10th most all-time among OL)... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1990s... Born June 17, 1965 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Mel Hein (1931-1945)

1987 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Initially wrote to 3 NFL clubs offering services, with Giants making high bid at $150 per game... Developed into 60-minute regular for 15 years in NFL (also played DL)... Injured only once, never missed game in career... Flawless ball-snapper, powerful blocker, superior pass defender... Won Joe F. Carr Trophy as NFL's MVP, 1938... Played in 7 NFL championship games, winning 2 titles with Giants, 1934, 1938... Made 4 consecutive Pro Bowls, 1938-1941... 5-time 1st-team All-Pro... Member of 75th Anniversary All-Time Team... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1930s... Born August 22, 1909, in Redding, California.

Jim Langer (1970-1981)

1987 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Signed by Dolphins as undrafted free agent, 1970... Became starter, played every offensive down in Dolphins' perfect 1972 season, when he needed help on just 3 of 500 blocking assignments, per the team's unofficial tracking... Lauded for "professional, no frills" demeanor... Hard-working, quick, low-driving blocker... Played in 3 AFC championship games, 3 Super Bowls, winning titles in 1972-1973... Made 6 straight Pro Bowls, 1973-1978... 4-time 1st-team All-Pro. Born May 16, 1948, in Little Falls, Minnesota.

Jim Otto (1960-1974)

1980 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Minneapolis franchise in 2nd round of 1960 AFL Draft (team folded; rights reverted to Raiders)... Anchored Raiders' offensive line for 15 seasons... Noted for pride, dedication, leadership, intelligence... Sure-handed ball-snapper, superior blocker with wide range... Played in 6 AFL/AFC title games, Super Bowl II loss vs Packers... Never missed a game in AFL/NFL career (210 career games)... Made 12 straight Pro Bowls (T-2nd all-time among OL)... Earned NFL/AFL record 10 1st-team All-Pro selections, 1960-1965, 1967-1970... Named to AFL's All-Time Team... Born January 5, 1938, in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Jim Ringo (1953-1967)

1981 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Packers in 7th round (80th overall pick) in 1953 draft... Small for OL, but quick, determined, intelligent, superb leader. Excellent downfield blocker, pass protector... Ignored several injuries to start in then-record 181 straight games, 1954-1967... Member of 2 NFL title teams with Packers, 1961-1962... Made 10 career Pro Bowls (T-10th all-time among OL), including 9 straight from 1957-1965 seasons... 6-time 1st-team All-Pro, including five in a row, 1959-1963... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1960s... Born November 21, 1931, in Orange, New Jersey.

Dwight Stephenson (1980-1987)

1998 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Dolphins in 2nd round (48th overall pick) in 1980 draft... Exceptionally quick blocker with explosive charge off snap... Recognized as premier center of his time... Started for Dolphins at center in 3 AFC championship games, 2 Super Bowls (XVII, XIX)... Dolphins longtime offensive captain... Career cut short by severe knee injury... Made Pro Bowls in each of last 5 NFL years, 1983-1987 seasons... Earned 4 straight 1st-team All-Pro selections, 1984-1987... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1980s... Named NFL Man of the Year, 1985... Born November 20, 1957, in Murfreesboro, North Carolina.

Mick Tingelhoff (1962-1978)

2015 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Signed by Vikings as undrafted free agent by Vikings, 1962... Moved from linebacker to starting center in rookie camp... Never missed a game during entire career, started all 240 games over 17-season career... Arguably considered greatest center of his era... Opened holes for 4 different Vikings Pro Bowl RBs... Key component of Vikings teams that claimed 10 division titles... Starting center in 4 Super Bowl appearances... Made 6 straight Pro Bowls, 1964-1969 seasons... Earned 5 1st-team All-Pro selections in 6-year span from 1964-1969... Born May 22, 1940 in Lexington, Nebraska.

Clyde "Bulldog" Turner (1940-1952)

1966 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Bears in 1st round (7th overall pick) of 1940 draft... Rookie starter at age of 20... Known for being terrific blocker, superb pass defender, flawless ball-snapper with halfback speed... Also known as ball-hawking linebacker on defense with 17 career INT, including career-best and NFL-leading 8 INT, 1942... Led Bears to 4 NFL championships in 1940s, 1940-1941, 1943, 1946... Intercepted four passes in five NFL title games... Made 4 career Pro Bowls... Earned 7 1st-team All-Pro selections over 8-year span from 1941-1948... Born March 10, 1919, in Plains, Texas.

Mike Webster (1974-1990)

1997 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Steelers in 5th round of 1974 draft... Full-time regular by 3rd season... Started every game in 10 straight seasons, 1976-1985... Durable, missed 4 games in first 16 seasons... Steelers' team captain for 9 seasons. Played in 6 AFC championship games, won 4 Super Bowl titles with Steelers... 9 career Pro Bowls, including 8 straight from 1978-1985 seasons... Earned 5 1st-team All-Pro selections in 6-year span from 1978-1983... Member of 75th Anniversary All-Time Team... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1970s and 1980s. Born March 18, 1952, in Tomahawk, Wisconsin.