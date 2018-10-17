Offensive Line of the Week: Steelers' front pivotal in road victory

With all of the offensive success, Dallas controlled the time of possession and had the ball for 17 MORE minutes than Jacksonville. Think about that -- that's more than a full quarter more! The O-line played a big role in making that happen, as it helped lengthen drives and keep Prescott clean. The third-year quarterback was sacked three times but no sack was attributed to the O-line. Tyron Smith and Zack Martin enjoyed solid outings against one of the best defensive lines (aka Sacksonville) in the league.