Offensive Line of the Week: Rams' unit bolsters rushing attack

New England Patriots: It's astonishing that people allowed themselves to get duped into thinking the Patriots weren't one of the best football teams this year. Come on! We've learned not to doubt Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, and if you hadn't prior to Sunday's dominant win over the Chargers, you know now. The Patriots' offensive line has been one of the most consistent groups of the 2018 season, and Sunday was no different. The unit kept a Chargers' defense that completely shut down Lamar Jackson in check all game long, allowing Brady and Co. to amass 498 yards of total offense, including 155 yards on the ground, and convert five of seven red-zone trips. Brady had all day in the pocket and threw for 343 yards and one touchdown. His offensive line was phenomenal in pass protection, eliminating Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa and keeping Brady sack- and hit-free on 44 dropbacks.