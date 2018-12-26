Offensive Line of the Week: Ravens shut down Chargers' defense

Los Angeles Rams: The Rams' much-needed victory came behind 461 yards of total offense, including 269 yards on the ground. You would think Todd Gurley had a lot to do with those kind of numbers, but the star running back was sidelined with a knee injury. That left C.J. Anderson, who signed with the Ramsfive days before getting the start in Week 16, to carry the load against the Cardinals. The fact that he had 167 rushing yards (8.4 yards per carry) speaks volumes about the Rams' offensive line, which was PFF's top-ranked run-blocking unit this week. Right tackle Rob Havenstein had his best performance of the year in the ground game, and the group didn't allow a sack. In fact, it gave up just four total pressures in the pass game. The outstanding effort was led by left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who didn't allow a pressure, and right guard Austin Blythe, who has yet to give up a sack this season.