Offensive Line of the Week: Eagles return to 2017 form in victory

Baltimore Ravens: There's no doubt the offense has looked completely different with Lamar Jackson under center, as the Ravens have been much more physical up front since the rookie took over as the starter. Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, the Ravens eclipsed 200 rushing yards for the third week in a row, getting a majority of their production from Jackson (75 yards and a rush TD) and undrafted rookie Gus Edwards (82 yards on 21 carries). For that effort, the offensive line was named PFF's third-best run-blocking unit of the week. In pass pro, the group wasn't credited with either of the team's two sacks (both were attributed to Jackson) and it didn't give up a quarterback hit on 28 pass plays. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley hasn't allowed a sack or quarterback hit in his last six starts, while Marshal Yanda continues to be one of the best guards in the game, not giving up a single pressure in Week 13. Most impressive: The Ravens' O-line didn't have a false start in the game. Let me remind you they were playing on the road in a dome.