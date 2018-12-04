Darren Sproles provides 'little spark' to Eagles offense

Last season, Darren Sproles had to stand on the sideline with a knee injury and watch his team dash to raise the Lombardi Trophy. Then he played just one game in 2018 before a hamstring injury sidelined him for 10 games.

The Eagles sparkplug returned Monday night and helped power the Eagles to a 28-13 victory over the Washington Redskins that kept their playoff hopes alive.

"Having Darren back is awesome; he's a little spark for us offensively," quarterback Carson Wentz said after the victory. "I was extremely stoked to see him back in the end zone. It seems like it's been a while since he's been out -- it's been a while since him and I got to play together. So having him back in the huddle, having him make some plays like he did definitely gives the offense a little motivation, a little spark. It was great to see him in."

Sproles returned punts and added to the Eagles backfield, rushing four times for 22 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown run that put Philly up for good in the second quarter. The gallop was Sproles' first touchdown since Dec. 22, 2016.

"It just felt so good, man, just to get in there," Sproles said of scoring in his return. "To have a knee [injury] last year, then have a hamstring this year, it just felt great. It felt great to get in there."

One of the most well-liked players in the entire NFL, Sproles returning is a boost for the Eagles on the field and from a leadership standpoint. The 35-year-old might not be the spryest runner in the NFL, but he's still got speed in spades and enough power to run through tackles on the way to the end zone, as he showed Monday night.

If the Eagles are to turn their season around and navigate a tricky schedule the final four weeks -- at Dallas, at Rams, vs. Texans, at Redskins -- they'll need all the help they can get.