Offensive Line of the Week: Patriots' front dominates all phases

Published: Jan 23, 2019 at 12:55 AM
Shaun-Ohara
Shaun O'Hara

NFL.com Analyst

In today's fantasy-obsessed football world, it's easy to overlook the contributions of one position group: offensive line. Well, NFL Network analyst and former Pro Bowl center Shaun O'Hara is here to fix that, focusing on this neglected area of game evaluation and handing out a Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Week.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The rankings that you see below reflect O'Hara's pecking order for Championship Sunday and Championship Sunday alone. This is NOT a running O-line Power Rankings for the 2018 season. This is NOT a projection into the future. The goal of this weekly column is to answer one simple question: Which offensive line stood out above the rest in last week's action?

Without further ado, the Championship Sunday winner is ...

New England Patriots

The Patriots' offensive line has been one of the most consistent and best run-blocking units this season -- a HUGE reason for the team's postseason success. That said, it's not surprising in the least that New England will play in Super Bowl LIII -- its fourth Super Bowl in five years -- after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime of Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

The Patriots took control of the line of scrimmage from the get-go and manhandled the Chiefs up front. New England's first drive lasted more than eight minutes to set the tone, and the Pats continued to control the clock as they had the ball for 44 minutes to Kansas City's 21. The Chiefs' defense was clearly gassed in overtime as a result of New England's dominant performance all night on third down (13 for 19), which ultimately led to the lopsided time of possession. The Patriots ran a whopping 94 offensive plays in the win -- the most plays by one team in a game this season and most in a playoff game since 1986 Wild Card Round, when the Cleveland Browns ran 96 offensive plays. K.C. managed just half that, with 47.

The Patriots amassed 524 yards of total offense -- the most by any team this postseason -- with 176 yards rushing and 348 passing. Tom Brady padded his playoff career totals Sunday in both fourth-quarter comebacks (nine) and game-winning drives (12) -- each figure paces the NFL in the Super Bowl era. It wasn't all Brady, though. Running back Sony Michel continued his fine debut season with two touchdowns and 113 rushing yards. He now holds the record for most postseason rushing touchdowns by a rookie in a single postseason (five) during the Super Bowl era.

I can't say enough about New England's offensive line, which didn't allow a sack and only yielded one quarterback hit. Left tackle Trent Brown was excellent in pass protection and only gave up one hurry on nearly 50 pass plays, according to Pro Football Focus. Left guard Joe Thuney had arguably the toughest task of the group in going against sack artist Chris Jones, but Thuney got the job done, allowing just one hurry. Jones was a non-factor in the contest, as he didn't record a single sack or quarterback hit. Meanwhile, right guard Shaq Mason had the best performance of the Patriots' unit, putting on display the run-blocking ability that has made him one of the very best guards in the NFL.

Aside from an untimely and critical penalty that negated a game-altering interception, Chiefs OLB Dee Ford was invisible in this game, failing to record a single statistic despite playing in 81 snaps. Like the rest of Kansas City's pass rush, Justin Houston was also non-factor with two tackles on 95 snaps.

New England's offensive line deserves a ton of credit for completely overwhelming K.C.'s defense and playing extremely well on the road in one of the loudest stadiums in sports.

Follow Shaun O'Hara on Twitter @ShaunOHara60.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Offensive Line of the Year: Dominant Rams front takes prize

The Los Angeles Rams' O-line paved the way for a stellar run game and an equally impressive pass game. Shaun O'Hara breaks down the Offensive Line of the Year.
news

Rams, Saints, Colts among Offensive Line of the Year nominees

Shaun O'Hara reveals his five nominees for the Offensive Line of the Year award. Did Todd Gurley's road-graders make the cut? What about the O-line protecting Andrew Luck?
news

Offensive Line of the Week: Rams' unit bolsters rushing attack

The Rams dominated the Cowboys' defense with a powerful rushing attack. Was the performance enough to land them atop Shaun O'Hara's Divisional Round O-line rankings?
news

Offensive Line of the Week: Colts' front overwhelms Texans

The Colts overwhelmed the Texans with a dynamic ground game led by Marlon Mack. Was the performance enough to finish atop Shaun O'Hara's Wild Card Weekend O-line rankings?
news

Offensive Line of the Week: Colts front dominates play-in game

The Indianapolis Colts finished the regular season on a high note after winning on the road to nab a wild-card bid. Was it enough to lock up the top spot in Shaun O'Hara's Offensive Line of the Week rankings?
news

Offensive Line of the Week: Ravens shut down Chargers' defense

The Baltimore Ravens thrived against the Chargers behind an outstanding performance from the offensive line. Was it enough to earn their first O-line of the Week honor? Shaun O'Hara reveals his top five units of Week 16.
news

Offensive Line of the Week: Titans steamroll to victory (again!)

Derrick Henry put on another rushing clinic behind a phenomenal performance by the Titans' offensive line. Shaun O'Hara spotlights the unit -- and four others -- in his O-line rankings off Week 15.
news

Offensive Line of the Week: Titans fuel Derrick Henry's huge day

Derrick Henry's career day wouldn't have occurred without excellent play from the Tennessee Titans' offensive line. Shaun O'Hara took notice, but did the unit earn top billing in this week's O-line rankings?
news

Offensive Line of the Week: Eagles return to 2017 form in victory

After being named 2017 Offensive Line of the Year, the Eagles were inconsistent through the first three quarters of 2018. But did Monday's effort put them back on top? Shaun O'Hara reveals his top five O-lines of Week 13.
news

Offensive Line of the Week: Patriots physically dominate Jets

Shaun O'Hara examines Week 12 offensive line efforts and highlights his top five units. Did Tom Brady's record-setting day put the Pats over the top? Did the Saints' O-line receive top billing for the third straight week?
news

Offensive line of the week: Saints convincingly march by Eagles

New Orleans' O-line was the catalyst for another huge game from Drew Brees and Co. Were the Saints able to top the Bears and Cowboys for the No. 1 spot in Shaun O'Hara's Offensive Line of the Week rankings?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW