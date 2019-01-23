Offensive Line of the Week: Patriots' front dominates all phases

The Patriots took control of the line of scrimmage from the get-go and manhandled the Chiefs up front. New England's first drive lasted more than eight minutes to set the tone, and the Pats continued to control the clock as they had the ball for 44 minutes to Kansas City's 21. The Chiefs' defense was clearly gassed in overtime as a result of New England's dominant performance all night on third down (13 for 19), which ultimately led to the lopsided time of possession. The Patriots ran a whopping 94 offensive plays in the win -- the most plays by one team in a game this season and most in a playoff game since 1986 Wild Card Round, when the Cleveland Browns ran 96 offensive plays. K.C. managed just half that, with 47.