Offensive Line of the Week: Patriots physically dominate Jets

New Orleans Saints: With another dominating performance in the run game, the Saints' offensive line was named PFF's second-best run-blocking unit of the week. With a boost from "Kamagram," the Saints amassed 150 yards on the ground. Alvin Kamara had 14 attempts for 89 rushing yards (6.4 yards per carry), while Mark Ingram chipped in 52 yards on the ground. Ryan Ramczyk continued his Pro Bowl-caliber play, both as a run-blocker and in the pass game (not allowing a sack or quarterback hit against the Falcons). The second-year right tackle has only relinquished one quarterback hit in the last eight games. Meanwhile, right guard Larry Warford has played great since September but gave up his first sack of the season Sunday. As a unit, the offensive line allowed two sacks and one quarterback hit against its division rival.