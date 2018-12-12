Offensive Line of the Week: Titans fuel Derrick Henry's huge day

New York Giants: Who would've thought the Giants would find a way to play meaningful games in December, given how the season started? Definitely not this guy! But the offense's recent performance has been night and day compared to the first half of the season, and the unit continued to thrive in Week 14 during a 40-16 beatdown of Washington. Big Blue piled up 402 yards of total offense withoutOdell Beckham, as rookie Saquon Barkley carried the load. He had a career-high 170 rushing yards on just 14 carries -- that's a whopping 12.1 yards per attempt, aided by a career-long 78-yard touchdown scamper in the second quarter. The O-line helped the Giants' running backs gain 129 yards before contact, according to PFF -- that includes Barkley's big run on which he went untouched. The Giants' pass protection has steadily improved since Jamon Brown began starting at right guard in Week 10. He did give up two pressures Sunday, including a sack, but the O-line relinquished a total of just five pressures. This protection allowed Eli Manning to have one of his best games of the season.