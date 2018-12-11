Injuries: Tomlin doesn't rule out James Conner vs. Pats

Last Tuesday, Mike Tomlin ruled out running back James Conner early in the week.

Today, the Pittsburgh Steelers coach made no such proclamations. Tomlin did not rule out Conner to play this week against the New England Patriots, noting practice will tell the tale whether the starting running back can return, per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Conner is dealing with an ankle injury suffered in Week 13 and his prognosis for this week remains up in the air.

The Steelers running game was stymied sans Conner in Sunday's road loss to the Oakland Raiders. Starter Jaylen Samuels compiled just 28 rushing yards on 11 attempts, and veteran backup Stevan Ridley added five carries for four yards and a touchdown. Samuels chipped in seven receptions for 64 yards, but the Steelers sorely missed Conner's ability to churn out yards on the ground.

Updates on Conner's status will come as the week progresses, but Tomlin not ruling out the running back right away is one baby step. The Steelers, losers of three straight, sorely need Conner back to end their skid against the Patriots.

As for Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (ribs), who was injured on Sunday against the Raiders and returned following a confusing turn of events, he said he expects to play against the Patriots.

In other injury news we're following on Tuesday:

1. The Chargers are likely to be without running backs Melvin Gordon (knee) and Austin Ekeler (neck, concussion) for Thursday night's AFC West showdown with the Chiefs, Los Angeles coach Anthony Lynn told NFL Network's Steve Wyche.

Wyche added that Ekeler is in concussion protocol.

2. The Chiefs announced they would be without running back Spencer Ware (shoulder), receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) and guard Cam Erving (knee) at Tuesday's practice. In some good news for Kansas City, receiver Tyreek Hill (foot) practiced, as did safety Eric Berry (Achilles), who was limited. NFL Network's Omar Ruiz reported that Hill is expected to play along with newly acquired receiver Kelvin Benjamin.

3. Eagles running back Corey Clement (knee) is still being evaluated, but NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said via a source that he is expected to miss time. In a subsequent move, the Eagles were expected to sign running back Boston Scott from the Saints' practice squad.

4. Texans receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring) is "trending towards being able to play," coach Bill O'Brien said at Tuesday's press conference.