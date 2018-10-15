Injuries: Tannehill day-to-day with shoulder injury

Adam Gase was combative Sunday when asked about quarterback Ryan Tannehill's health after the starter was a surprise scratch from Miami's Week 6 overtime win over the Chicago Bears.

On Monday, he let his guard down a bit, telling reporters Tannehill (shoulder) is day-to-day with an injury that was initially termed as "soreness" but has since proven to require more rest. The timeline sounded vague, but Gase said he was confident Tannehill would play again in 2018.

"It's really going to be about how he feels," Gase said of Tannehill on Monday.

Backup Brock Osweiler started in place of Tannehill and led the Dolphins to a thrilling (if not panic-inducing) victory over the Chicago Bears. Osweiler completed 28 of 44 passes for 380 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the heart-stopping affair.

Brocktober could continue if Tannehill's condition doesn't improve in the next week.

Additonally, Gase wouldn't elaborate on the status of veteran defensive end Cameron Wake (knee).

Elsewhere in injury news Monday:

1. The Denver Broncos believe guard Ronald Leary tore his Achilles and is out for the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Leary is undergoing an MRI to confirm the severity of the injury suffered in Denver's 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

2. Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack injured his ankle during Chicago's loss to Miami, but played through the issue. More information is expected on Mack later in the week, per Rapoport.

3. He didn't mention it after the game Sunday, but Browns rookie Baker Mayfield did indeed twist his ankle during Cleveland's 38-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The injury limited Mayfield's effectiveness and created soreness and a need for treatment over the next week, but the quarterback shouldn't miss time, Rapoport reported.

4. New York Jets safety Marcus Maye is expected to miss time with a broken thumb, per Rapoport.

5. Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley appears to have avoided major injury. Rapoport reported an MRI on Ridley's ankle came back pretty clean and the injury will require just rehab and monitoring.

6. Titans linebacker Derrick Morgan (shoulder) will miss a few weeks, and guard Quinton Spain (shoulder) is day-to-day, according to coach Mike Vrabel.

7. The Bengals are going to be without linebacker Nick Vigil for about a month after he suffered a sprained MCL in Sunday's loss to the Steelers, Rapoport reported.

8. The Detroit Lions placed cornerback Jamal Agnew (knee) on injured reserve and signed linebackers Trevor Bates and Garret Dooley.