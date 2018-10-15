Falcons RB Devonta Freeman likely out for Week 7

The waiting game on the return of Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman continues.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn told reporters Monday that Freeman (foot, groin) is likely out for Week 7's game against the New York Giants.

That the announcement came a full week before the matchup on Monday Night Football raises more concern about Freeman, who didn't suit up in Week 6 and has played in only two games this season.

Freeman missed Weeks 2-4 with a knee injury, which he suffered in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles in which he had just six carries. He returned in Week 5 but didn't practice last week with a foot injury, and Quinn later revealed that Freeman was also dealing with a groin injury.

When fully healthy, Freeman is one of the league's top rushers and he has anchored a Falcons' ground game that finished fifth in the league in 2016 and 13th in 2017. Atlanta currently ranks 29th in the league in rushing, averaging 86 yards per game, marking the lowest output since the 2014 season when the Falcons averaged 93.6 yards per game.

With Freeman expected to sit again, the Falcons will once again rely on Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith to pick up the slack in the running game.

Meanwhile, the Falcons will also be without kicker Matt Bryant, whom Quinn said would not play due to a hamstring strain. Bryant suffered the injury after booting a 57-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter during Sunday's 34-29 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.