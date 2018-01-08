Offensive Line of the Week: Saints protect vintage Drew Brees

Sunday afternoon might have been the Drew Brees show, but the offensive line was an integral part of the 31-26 wild-card victory. The unit had an impressive performance against a team that had the third-best defense against the run and compiled the third-most sacks in the regular season. The Saints stood out in pass protection and were awarded by Pro Football Focus for the effort. They were ranked as the No. 1 pass blocking unit in the postseason so far. They allowed one sack, one quarterback hit and five total pressures on 35 pass plays, continuing the O-line's regular-season trend of allowing the fewest pressures in the league. The lone sack happened when Kawann Short pushed Larry Warford back into Brees, who tripped and fell after getting stepped on by his right guard. This was a winning performance by the O-line, considering the Panthers were one of three teams that boasted two rushers with double-digit sack numbers (Julius Peppers and Mario Addison). Peppers finished with one tackle for loss and two total tackles, while Addison didn't even end up on the stat sheet Sunday.