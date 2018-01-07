Injuries we're tracking from Sunday's wild-card games

Here's a rundown of the notable injuries we're tracking from wild-card Sunday:

1. Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion late in their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Sean McDermott announced after the game. Safety Micah Hyde was being evaluated for a possible concussion and did not return. Safety Colt Anderson suffered a shoulder injury and did not return.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Paul Posluszny (hip) did not return against the Bills after exiting early in the second quarter. Receiver/returner Jaydon Mickens (hamstring) also did not return after leaving just before halftime.

3. New Orleans Saints left guard Andrus Peat suffered a broken fibula and will not return against the Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Peat will have an MRI soon to determine if his leg suffered any ligament damage. The 24-year-old's status for the remainder of the postseason is in jeopardy. Peat was carted off the field in the second quarter with his leg in an air cast and the team initially ruled him questionable to return with a shin injury.

4. Though the Steelers don't play until next weekend, Pittsburgh will enjoy the return of receiver Antonio Brown (calf), who will be at full strength, Rapoport reported.

5. Carolina Panthers guard Trai Turner (concussion) has cleared protocol and is playing against the Saints on Sunday, NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon reported.