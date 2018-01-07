Tyrod Taylor suffers concussion in loss to Jaguars

Tyrod Taylor left Buffalo's 10-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars after he suffered a concussion late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's wild-card game.

Bills coach Sean McDermott confirmed Taylor's concussion and said he was placed in the protocol after the game.

Nathan Peterman replaced Taylor with less than two minutes left to play in the game. Peterman briefly gave the Bills life by converting a fourth-and-3 on a scramble, but he was intercepted by Jalen Ramsey a few plays later to seal the win for Jacksonville.

The injury brought an end to a frustrating day for Taylor, who struggled to complete passes and had receivers drop a handful of accurate throws. He was also pressured almost incessantly by Jacksonville's defense, forcing Taylor to evade rushers, escape the pocket and attempt to make plays.

That came with plenty of contact, including a slide on a rush for a first down that ended with Jacksonville's Yannick Ngakoue delivering a helmet-to-helmet hit on Taylor. It also included the play that ended Taylor's day, a vicious takedown of the quarterback with the Bills facing 50-plus yards to go and little time left to do it.

Taylor finished the game 17-of-38 passing for 134 yards and two interceptions on a day when both teams combined to pass for less than 250 yards. The quarterback also rushed for 27 yards on seven attempts.