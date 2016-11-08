Offensive line of the Week: Raiders dominate defending champs

The Raiders had 397 total offensive yards, which doesn't seem like a lot but is quite impressive against Denver's fourth-ranked defense. One way to slow down the No. 1 pass rush in the NFL is to run the football, and that's exactly what Oakland did. The Raiders had 218 yards on the ground -- the most rushing yards Denver has allowed since Week 5 of 2012 -- and were led by Latavius Murray's huge performance (114 yards on 20 carries for 5.7 yards per carry and three touchdowns). He became just the third player in NFL history to rush for 100-plus yards and three TDs against a defending Super Bowl champion team (joining DeAngelo Williams and Warrick Dunn). Pro Football Focus had Oakland ranked as the No. 1 run-blocking unit of the week, and the offensive line earned this spot by executing a well-designed game plan. As an extra body to block on the line, Denver Kirkland played 42 snaps and helped the Raiders' smashmouth attack move Denver's defense.