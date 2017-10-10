Offensive Line of the Week: Eagles on top in back-to-back weeks

It was a job well done right out of the gate, as the Eagles scored touchdowns on their first three possessions, beginning with a 10-play, 54-yard opening drive that was capped by a Carson Wentz TD pass to Trey Burton. Wentz continued to throttle the Cardinals' secondary, becoming the first quarterback in Eagles history to throw for three touchdowns in the first quarter. Wentz, who looks quite good in his sophomore campaign, finished with 304 yards and four touchdowns through the air on Sunday. The offensive line gave up one sack when left tackle Jason Peters got beat inside late in the play. (It looked like Wentz could've gotten rid of the ball.) Other than that, there were no quarterback hits attributed to the O-line.