Offensive Line of the Week: Credit for Le'Veon Bell's record day

Following a big performance against the Giants, the Steelerstook it to Buffalo on Sunday and solidified their spot at the top of the AFC North (with the help of a Ravens' loss Monday night). Playing in the snow is an offensive lineman's dream, as the team is likely to run the ball because of the conditions. I have to credit offensive coordinator Todd Haley for feeding Le'Veon Bell, who finished with 38 carries for 236 rushing yards, beating Willie Parker's franchise record of 223 yards. Bell is the first player since Hall of Famer Jim Brown to have at least 225 rushing yards, 50 receiving yards and three touchdowns in one game. Bell, who Pro Football Focus had rushing for 100 yards before contact, totaled more scrimmage yards (298) than the entire Bills' offense (275). Rex Ryan's defense is aggressive and isn't afraid to blitz, so it's remarkable that Bell had only ONE negative carry in his 38 attempts.