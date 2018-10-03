Offensive Line of the Week: Cowboys pave way for Ezekiel Elliott

The offensive line didn't just pave the way for the ground game, though, as it was PFF's top-ranked pass-blocking unit of Week 4 after not allowing a sack and just three total pressures. There were a pair of sacks in the game but both were credited to Rodgers. Left tackle David Bakhtiari continues to be one of the best pass-blocking tackles in the league, allowing one pressure against the Bills and logging his third game without giving up a sack or quarterback hit. Center Corey Linsley had another good game by not allowing a pressure for the third consecutive week, while right tackle Bryan Bulaga didn't give up a single pressure for the first time this season. Maybe it didn't meet Rodgers' standards, but it was a step up from Week 3.