Aaron Rodgers: Packers were 'terrible on offense'

Box scores mean diddly to Aaron Rodgers.

The Green Bay Packers shut out the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, 22-0, yet Rodgers was agitated with the play of his unit.

"We were terrible on offense," Rodgers said, via the team's official website. "I don't think it made a difference for the offense."

The Packers put up 423 yards of offense on the day, including 298 passing from the quarterback. After getting off to a hot start, with two touchdowns in the first three possessions, Green Bay didn't find the end zone the rest of the day, settling for three field goals over the duration.

"I'm also a realist. That's just not acceptable offense for us," Rodgers said. "Four hundred and twenty-three yards looks pretty good in comparison to some of the games we've put forward the first three weeks, but it should have been about 45 points and 600 yards."

Plagued by at least five drops, and a few off-target throws, the Packers offense couldn't finish off drives.

Rodgers knows settling for field goals will get his team beat against more talented rosters coming down the pike.

The quarterback noted the "non-playoff team offensive level" output Sunday afternoon.

On the plus side, Rodgers and his balky knee looked more mobile than last week, and the Pack found a running game, especially behind explosive back Aaron Jones.

Rodgers expectations are more than a shutout win against the Bills. It's Lombardi or bust for the Packers. Rodgers knows his team must be better against the likes of the Rams, Patriots, Vikings and Bears down the road and he's managing those expectations properly.