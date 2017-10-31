Offensive Line of the Week: Buffalo Bills barrel their way to No. 1

The Bills' offensive line had its best game of the season against the Raiders on Sunday. Buffalo put up 331 yards of total offense, including 166 yards on the ground. LeSean McCoy accounted for 151 rushing yards on 27 carries (5.6 yards per carry), with a lot of that coming on a late-game 48-yard touchdown run. As good as the running game looks on paper, it was the Bills' pass protection that vaulted them into the top spot. For the first time this season, they didn't allow a single sack or QB hit all game. The line ranked as the third-best run-blocking and pass-blocking unit this week, per Pro Football Focus. Center Eric Wood had another good game, the third one this season in which he did not give up a pressure. Cordy Glenn had another strong performance; he was one of the best left tackles this week. It's always a good sign when Raiders defensive star Khalil Mack doesn't wreck a game, and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year didn't post a single pressure or sack.