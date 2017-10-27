Injuries: Josh Norman (rib) expected to play Sunday

The Redskins didn't exactly fare well against Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles, but there's good news: Their best defensive back appears set to return.

Josh Norman should be good to go for Washington's game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Friday. Norman missed Washington's Monday Night Football loss to the Eagles with a rib injury.

One of the league's top cornerbacks, Norman offers an immediate boost or perhaps more accurately, a return to expectation for Washington's secondary, which definitely missed him in Week 7. Wentz threw for 268 yards and four touchdowns in the win over the Redskins.

Other injury news we're tracking on Friday:

1. Minnesota Vikings receivers Stefon Diggs (groin/ankle) and Michael Floyd (hamstring), tackle Riley Reiff (knee), center/guard Nick Easton (calf) and cornerback Mackenzie Alexander (hip) are questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns in London.

2. Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Friday that cornerback E.J. Gaines (hamstring), tight end Charles Clay (knee) and linebacker Ramon Humber (thumb) will be out for Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders. Safety Jordan Poyer (knee) and guard Richie Incognito (ankle) remain day-to-day.

3. Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said on Friday that cornerback Ronald Darby (ankle) will be listed as questionable.