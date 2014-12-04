Odell Beckham Jr., Robert Quinn set to shine bright in Week 14

Tom Brady's willingness to work the middle of the field has been one of the keys to the Patriots' offense. The veteran quarterback loves to throw to these big-bodied tight ends between the hashes on an assortment of short crossers, digs and post routes. While Gronk is still Brady's favorite target over the middle (Brady has attempted 101 passes to Gronkowski, completing 64 for 897 yards and eight touchdowns against two picks for a 110.0 passer rating), the quarterback has increasingly turned to Wright in key situations (Brady has thrown to Wright 26 times, completing 23 passes for 215 yards, six scores and a 145.2 passer rating) to take advantage of one-on-one coverage on the back side. Opponents have been at a loss when it comes to defending the Patriots' double-tight end sets. Against a Chargers secondary that's struggled to blanket opponents -- particularly on third down (San Diego's defense ranks 29th in the NFL, allowing a third-down conversion rate of 46.2 percent) -- Brady certainly will make it a point to target his tight ends to keep the chains moving. If Bolts defensive coordinator John Pagano is unable to come up with a gimmicky tactic to slow down Gronkowski and Wright over the middle, the Chargers could have a tough time against the streaking Patriots in this AFC tilt.