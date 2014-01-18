Norv Turner agrees to join Minnesota Vikings as OC

After only one season with the Cleveland Browns, the offensive coordinator has agreed to join the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Media columnist Michael Silver reported Saturday, per Vikings sources and sources familiar with the Browns' thinking. The only thing left for Turner and the Vikings to negotiate is the offset language from his contract with the Browns.
The former Chargers head coach employs a vertical passing game and a commitment to the run, which should be a perfect fit for Minnesota.
The Vikings have rookie speedster Cordarrelle Patterson and young tight end Kyle Rudolph, who stand to star in Norval's attack. With Adrian Peterson there to take pressure off the passing game, Mike Zimmer and Turner's first order of business will be to find a franchise quarterback who can get the ball to the team's weapons.
Minnesota had a QB carousel in 2013, with Christian Ponder, Josh Freeman and Matt Cassel all earning starting nods. Freeman signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Vikes after his release with the Buccaneers, and it was an immediate disaster. He started only one game -- a laugher on "Monday Night Football" -- and he never threw another pass in purple. Ponder started nine games, and Cassel started six.
In their first mock drafts, NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah and Charles Davis both have the Vikings taking Central Florida signal-caller Blake Bortles.
Rapoport reported earlier Saturday that Browns defensive coordinator Ray Horton is Ken Whisenhunt's choice to reprise the role with the Titans, so it looks like the Browns will be shopping for two new coordinators in addition to a head coach.