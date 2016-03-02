Noah Spence, Connor Cook among combine duds with promise

Connor Cook, QB, Michigan State: Cook looked a lot like Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater -- who ultimately went 32nd overall in the draft -- when he was at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2014. Cook's arm is slightly above average; it's not weak, but it's not exactly strong, either. The Michigan State product did not look very good in Indy, but his winning record (34-5 in three years) is just too good to ignore. He should be good in a West Coast-style offense, and I feel certain someone will move up from the top of the second round to the bottom of the first to select him. He looks like a good developmental guy, someone who could sit behind an established starter and learn the speed of the game.