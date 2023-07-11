No players selected in 2023 NFL supplemental draft

Wright, who will turn 23 on Sept. 28, reportedly was ruled academically ineligible for the 2022 season. He caught 99 passes for 1,325 yards (13.4-yard average) and 10 touchdowns in 29 career games, with three of those touchdowns coming in an eight-catch, 213-yard performance in 2021 against Northwestern. Wideman was a standout for the Tigers in 2021, catching 34 passes for 540 yards and 12 TDs. But he played in just six games in 2022 (three catches, 49 yards, TD). Wideman began his college career at Tennessee in 2020, catching one pass for 24 yards in six appearances, before transferring to Jackson State.