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Nineteen things to know about Week 10 injury report

Published: Nov 13, 2015 at 05:05 AM

Teddy Bridgewater will be behind center for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, according to an ESPN report.

Bridgewater was in concussion protocol all week after suffering a head injury last Sunday against the Rams, but he was a full participant in Friday's practice, leading many to believe he'd get the green light.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said on Friday that Bridgewater had yet to clear protocol but "I don't have any doubts," about him being ready for the Raiders game.

Linebacker Anthony Barr (hand) is also listed as questionable for Sunday. Linebacker Eric Kendricks (ribs) was limited in practice Friday and is doubtful.

Here are other injuries we've been tracking on Friday:

  1. The Browns listed Josh McCown (ribs) as questionable to play, but the team did not reveal whether he or Johnny Manziel will get the start. During Friday's news conference, Browns coach Mike Pettine wouldn't say who he plans to start.

Cornerback Joe Haden (concussion), safety Donte Whitner (concussion) and left guard Joel Bitonio (ankle) did not participate in practice on Friday.

  1. Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (abdominal) was listed as questionable for Sunday against the Cardinals.

Wide receiver Paul Richardson (ACL) was activated from the PUP list to replace wide receiver Ricardo Lockette (neck), who was officially placed on season-ending injured reserve Saturday.

  1. Packers running back Eddie Lacy (groin) was listed as questionable by the team Friday. Receiver Ty Montgomery (ankle) has been downgraded to doubtful while cornerback Sam Shields (shoulder)and linebacker Mike Neal (hip) have been upgraded to probable.
  1. Detroit Lions receiver Calvin Johnson did not participate in practice on Friday and is questionable to play against the Packers. Megatron was in limited capacity on Wednesday and Thursday. Johnson exited the Lions' Week 8 blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in London after suffering an ankle injury. Earlier this week, Johnson said he expected to play this week.

The Lions also placed cornerback Rashean Mathis on season-ending injured reserve with a concussion he suffered in Week 7. The 35-year-old has one year remaining on the two-year deal he signed in the offseason.

  1. Ben Roethlisberger (foot) was limited in practice and was listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Browns.
  1. Jaguars wide receivers Marqise Lee and Allen Hurns will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Baltimore. Lee has missed the last five games with a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice this week. Hurns suffered a foot injury in Sunday's Week 9 loss to the New York Jets.
  1. Bears running back Matt Forte (right knee) and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (groin) were limited in Friday's practice. Forte said he has an MCL sprain, the same injury he had in 2011, according to the SunTimes. Wideout Eddie Royal (left knee) did not participate.
  1. Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick underwent surgery Friday on his thumb. Todd Bowles said the team is planning to start him against the Houston Texans. Running back Zac Stacy underwent surgery on his fractured ankle on Friday. Stacy will be out for the remainder of the season.
  1. Titans wide receiver Kendall Wright (knee) and cornerback Jason McCourty (groin) have both been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
  1. Buccaneers tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Wide receiver Vincent Jackson (knee), defensive end Jacquies Smith (ankle) and guard Ali Marpet (ankle) are all out.
  1. Giants cornerback Prince Amukamara (pectoral) was limited in practice on Friday. Wide receiver Victor Cruz (calf) and tight end Larry Donnell (neck) did not participate. Amukamara, Cruz and Donnell are all ruled out for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.
  1. Ravens rookie wide receiver Breshad Perriman (knee) was officially ruled out for Sunday's game.
  1. Eagles tackle Jason Peters (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.
  1. Things aren't looking good for Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (back). He was officially ruled out for Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
  1. Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said center Lyle Sendlein (shoulder) and wideout John Brown (hamstring) practiced but will be game-day decisions. He's optimistic that both will be ready.
  1. Dez Bryant was listed as probable by the Cowboys for Sunday's tilt against the Buccaneers after limited participation in Friday's practice session. Linebacker Sean Lee (concussion) was ruled out and linebacker Rolando McClain (hand/foot) is questionable.
  1. Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) is a game-time decision, according to coach Gary Kubiak. As expected, DeMarcus Ware (back) will not play for Denver this week. Peyton Manning's (foot/rib cage) status was updated on the Broncos' injury report to include a rib cage injury on Saturday. Manning was previously listed with just a foot injury this week.
  1. Raiders safety Nate Allen was activated from IR boomerang on Saturday. He has not played since suffering a knee injury in Week 1.
  1. Patriots wide receiver Keshawn Martin (hamstring) downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Giants.
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