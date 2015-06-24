Niners sprinkle zone concepts into rushing attack

During his time with the Redskins, Foerster saw success with the zone scheme, including a 1,600-yard campaign by Alfred Morris in 2012, a year when Washington led the league in rushing. That success may be transferable: 49ers beat reporter Matt Barrows noted that Morris and Hyde -- who is 10 pounds lighter this year -- have very similar physiques. Still, things may look a bit different in San Francisco, as quarterback Colin Kaepernick is not likely to take off running as much as Robert Griffin III.