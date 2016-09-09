Niners' Eric Reid will again take knee during national anthem

San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid will take a knee during the playing of the national anthem against the Rams on Monday night, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported Friday.
Reid kneeled alongside 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick during the national anthem before last week's preseason finale to protest social injustice against African-Americans and other minorities in the United States.
Kaepernick made national headlines when Wyche first reported last month on his reasons for not standing for the anthem prior to the third game of the preseason.
Since then, other players across the league have joined Kaepernick in silent protest, including Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane and Denver Broncos cornerback Brandon Marshall.
The Seahawks, as a team, are planning a demonstration of unity before their opening game Sunday against the Dolphins.