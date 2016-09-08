Doug Baldwin: Seahawks plan 'demonstration of unity'

Colin Kaepernick's decision to sit during the national anthem to protest social injustice against African-Americans and other minorities in the United States has found support among members of the Seattle Seahawks.

A day after Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin and defensive end Cliff Avril told reporters they were considering not standing during the national anthem before Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Baldwin tweeted Thursday that the team will take part in a pregame demonstration.

"To express a desire to bring people together, our team will honor the country and flag in a pregame demonstration of unity," Baldwin posted.

Baldwin did not provide further information as to the exact nature of what the team is planning to do before the game.

Former Green Beret and ex-Seahawks long snapper Nate Boyer, who spoke with Kaepernick last week, posted on Twitter that he's spoken to the Seahawks and also referenced the team's pregame plan.

Talked to the @Seahawks What the team will do is a powerful sign of unification + respect for the Anthem + those that fight for our Freedom! â Nate Boyer (@NateBoyer37) September 8, 2016

The decision comes a week after Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane chose to sit during the national anthem prior to Seattle's final preseason contest against the Raiders. Lane told reporters he wanted to show support for Kaepernick's protest and several of his Seahawks teammates publicly supported his decision.

In addition to Lane, Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall took a knee during the singing of the anthem prior to Thursday's season opener between Denver and the Carolina Panthers.

On Wednesday, Baldwin said he was considering not standing during the anthem but wanted "to make sure that I get all of my ducks in a row before I do so."

Baldwin also recently posted a message on his Facebook page showing a message of support from a member of military if he were to kneel during the anthem.

Avril echoed Baldwin's position on the matter.

"We're thinking about it," Avril said. "I truly respect what (Kaepernick) is doing. I think some people are taking it out of context because they're not experiencing the same thing other people are experiencing. They can't really see it. But as a person that does see it and does see what's really going on out here, I definitely could see me doing something about it as well."

Kaepernick has been criticized since news of his silent pregame protests were first reported by NFL Network's Steve Wyche after the 49ers' third preseason game. Kaepernick reiterated after last week's preseason finale that his protest is not intended to be an anti-American gesture, and that he wants to bring attention to racial injustice in the U.S.

On Monday, President Barack Obama said Kaepernick has a constitutional right to protest. On Wednesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he recognizes the quarterback's right to protest, but disagreed with his decision to not stand during the national anthem.

"I support our players when they want to see change in society, and we don't live in a perfect society," Goodell told the Associated Press. "On the other hand, we believe very strongly in patriotism in the NFL. I personally believe very strongly in that. ... I don't necessarily agree with what he is doing."