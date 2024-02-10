Niners' Brock Purdy believes flag football helped him develop into QB he is

Those kinds of skills revolve around quickness and quick thinking, traits Purdy has shown often in his two seasons with the 49ers after being taken as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He's known for his solid and speedy decision-making while also possessing underrated scrambling ability.

"I played up until I was about 12, and I think it just helped with the speed of the game," he said. "It was a quick game. I think hand-eye coordination, all that kind of stuff really did develop for me throughout my years of playing flag football. Obviously, being able to juke and cut and move in certain ways, just from the way the sport is, helped me for tackle football. I feel like when I started playing tackle football it was a little slower, actually. Because of just the pace of the game compared to flag."