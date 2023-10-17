Flag football bound for 2028 Summer Olympics: Dream NFL roster

First, a caveat: In our imaginary team-building scenario, all players would also be fully healthy right now, a designation that does not, unfortunately, apply to Achane in reality. The 5-foot-9, 188-pound rookie’s numbers are, quite frankly, absurd. At the time of his placement on injured reserve last week, his 460 rushing yards ranked second in the league on 38 attempts (coincidentally the 38th-most in the league). He was also first in rushing yards over expected with 236. Only four other running backs through Week 5 had even eclipsed 100. Achane's league-leading per-carry average of 12.1 yards was better than Breece Hall’s second-place mark of 7.2 by 4.9 yards per carry -- only seven RBs were averaging more yards per carry than that. He’s a flag-football highlight waiting to happen.