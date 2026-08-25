Nike, NFL introduce next chapter of Rivalries with 2026 uniform reveal

Building on the success of the Nike x NFL Rivalries program’s first-year launch, Nike and the National Football League are unveiling the 2026 Rivalries uniforms alongside coinciding fan apparel manufactured and sold by Fanatics.

The Nike x NFL Rivalries program authentically deepens the connection between football, fandom and the communities that fuel them through distinct uniform designs created for each participating team.

“Revealing eight new Rivalries uniforms marks the next chapter in a program that is beloved by fans across the NFL and Nike,” said Taryn Hutt, vice president of club marketing at the NFL. “By spotlighting the launch of the AFC South and NFC North clubs, and the passionate communities behind them, we continue to capture the spirit and tradition of football’s greatest divisional rivalries.”

The program which launched initially in 2025, became Fanatics’ best-selling merchandise release to date, demonstrating strong fan demand and establishing momentum for the program’s continued expansion in 2026.

Teams will debut their new Nike-designed Rivalries uniform during one upcoming home game against a division rival. After their on-field debut, the Rivalries uniform will be included in the team’s uniform lineup for three years, in addition to existing alternate uniforms. Teams that launched uniforms in 2025 will return to the field in those designs for a select game this season against a division rival. Additional teams will debut during the 2027 and 2028 NFL seasons.

Here are Nike x NFL Rivalries gameday schedules for the upcoming season: