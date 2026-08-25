Nike, NFL introduce next chapter of Rivalries with 2026 uniform reveal

Building on the success of the Nike x NFL Rivalries program’s first-year launch, Nike and the National Football League are unveiling the 2026 Rivalries uniforms alongside coinciding fan apparel manufactured and sold by Fanatics.
The Nike x NFL Rivalries program authentically deepens the connection between football, fandom and the communities that fuel them through distinct uniform designs created for each participating team.
“Revealing eight new Rivalries uniforms marks the next chapter in a program that is beloved by fans across the NFL and Nike,” said Taryn Hutt, vice president of club marketing at the NFL. “By spotlighting the launch of the AFC South and NFC North clubs, and the passionate communities behind them, we continue to capture the spirit and tradition of football’s greatest divisional rivalries.”
The program which launched initially in 2025, became Fanatics’ best-selling merchandise release to date, demonstrating strong fan demand and establishing momentum for the program’s continued expansion in 2026.
Teams will debut their new Nike-designed Rivalries uniform during one upcoming home game against a division rival. After their on-field debut, the Rivalries uniform will be included in the team’s uniform lineup for three years, in addition to existing alternate uniforms. Teams that launched uniforms in 2025 will return to the field in those designs for a select game this season against a division rival. Additional teams will debut during the 2027 and 2028 NFL seasons.
Here are Nike x NFL Rivalries gameday schedules for the upcoming season:
Nike x NFL Rivalries
|2025 Launch Teams (NFC West & AFC East)
|2026 Launch Teams (NFC North & AFC South)
|AZ – Week 2 vs SEA
|IND – Week 3 vs HOU
|BUF – Week 11 vs MIA
|GB – Week 5 vs CHI
|NE – Week 13 vs BUF
|DET – Week 8 vs MIN
|SF – Week 14 vs LAR
|JAX – Week 8 vs IND
|SEA – Week 16* vs LAR
|TEN – Week 10 vs JAX
|LAR – Week 16* vs SEA
|HOU – Week 11 vs IND
|NYJ – Week 16 vs NE
|MIN – Week 15 vs DET
|MIA – Week 17 vs BUF
|CHI – Week 16 vs GB
*This will be the first dual-Rivalries matchup with both the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks wearing their Rivalries’ uniform.
The 2026 launch comes to life through visual campaigns created by each participating team. Set in the communities where each rivalry lives, the campaigns feature NFL players and legends, including Jameson Williams (Detroit Lions), Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers), Nico Collins (Houston Texans), Sauce Gardner (Indianapolis Colts) and NFL legend Randy Moss (Minnesota Vikings), hometown talent such as rappers Big Sean, Slim Thug and Bun B, and country singers Gowa Gibbs and Thomas Edwards. Together, they connect each team’s identity to the people and places that give it meaning.
Monsters never die. They are reborn. pic.twitter.com/E7D2oGqi8t— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 25, 2026
Inspired by the past. Built for the future. pic.twitter.com/WzxAIyzOcA— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 25, 2026
Every opponent is an intruder. pic.twitter.com/LcMzpfIjuu— Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 25, 2026
Defend. The. Den. pic.twitter.com/PiIQN5cf0u— Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 25, 2026
Got Green & Yellow blood in my DNA.— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 25, 2026
How about you, @LilTunechi? pic.twitter.com/H0ElRDRGug
For our history. For our future. For you. pic.twitter.com/a2cVbuLlhE— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 25, 2026
The embodiment of the North 😈https://t.co/h0zACZWDHy pic.twitter.com/E8HFxiiduE— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 25, 2026
Feel The North 😈https://t.co/h0zACZWDHy pic.twitter.com/M7aVLQLOgg— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 25, 2026
Our city. Our colors. Our uniform. pic.twitter.com/5mnX8j7M4b— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 25, 2026
For the 🤘. By the 🤘. pic.twitter.com/kBn5tLsKHY— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 25, 2026
within striking distance. ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/uE0V6EQwns— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 25, 2026
more than a gameday tradition. pic.twitter.com/xoUrYZXsUn— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 25, 2026
A 𝗯𝗼𝗹𝗱 look for our Bold City 😤#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/cgPbnhT6vg— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 25, 2026
Fortune favors us.#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/Fdy8vVYjgw— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 25, 2026
For Music City 🎸 pic.twitter.com/WC0vvzrA3l— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 25, 2026
August 25, 2026
Rivalries jerseys and fan gear will be available Sept. 1 at NFLShop.com, nike.com, fanatics.com, team stores and select retail locations, with additional availability through International NFL Shop sites and select international retailers.