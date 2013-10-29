Nick Foles medically cleared to practice for Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said Tuesday that Foles has been medically cleared to practice. The quarterback will split reps evenly with rookie Matt Barkley.
It's a good sign that Foles, who should start if healthy, was able to practice early in the week. Getting Foles back would be huge, with Michael Vick sidelined due to a hamstring injury and Barkley not ready for a starter's role. The NFC East remains a very winnable division.
The Eagles plan to see how Foles responds as the week progresses before deciding whether he can start Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.
