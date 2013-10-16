Nick Foles, Andy Dalton among NFL Players of the Week

The Week 6 Players of the Week Awards will add fuel to the "Nick Foles for Philadelphia Eaglesstarting quarterback" campaign.
Foles took home the award Wednesday for NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Foles diced up the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' secondary, passing for 296 yards with three touchdowns and one rushing score in a 31-20 win.
The much-maligned Andy Dalton can show off his own offensive player of the week honor to all his critics. Dalton took home the prize for the AFC after throwing for 337 yards and three touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills.
On the defensive side of the ball, Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Tamba Hali's 3.5 sacks won him the AFC award. Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis' nine tackles, two sacks and a pass defensed helped pound the Minnesota Vikings, as well as get him the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award.
The least shocking selection this week was Dallas Cowboys return man Dwayne Harris, who won the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award. Harris had an 86-yard punt-return touchdown and a 90-yard kickoff return in the Cowboys' 31-16 win over the Washington Redskins. Midway through the game, we knew he'd win this award.
Last, but certainly not least, San Diego Chargers kicker Nick Novak's four field goals -- including a 50-yard make that sewed up the Chargers' win -- garnered him the AFC special teams honor.
NFL Media will announce the players of the week every Wednesday on NFL Network's "NFL AM." The list of Week 5 winners is right here.