NFL wish list: Biggest needs for eight teams already eliminated from playoff contention

Biggest wish: Offensive line aid





Staying healthy would also be on L.A.'s wish list after missing Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald for stretches. But good health and happiness are on everyone's wish list, not just those of football clubs. The Rams need to solidify the offensive line to try to bounce back from one of the worst seasons by a defending Super Bowl champ in NFL history. The plan to replace the retired Andrew Whitworth got waylaid off the bat as injuries piled up. L.A. used 12 offensive line combinations in its first 13 games. That's a recipe for disaster -- and getting your QB hurt. The group lacked cohesion and consistency even when some players started to return. To get back on track in 2023 under Sean McVay, the blocking must be better or the offense will never get back off the ground.