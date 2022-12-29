Analysis

NFL wish list: Biggest needs for eight teams already eliminated from playoff contention

Published: Dec 29, 2022 at 01:29 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

As the new year arrives, the eight NFL clubs already eliminated from playoff contention have a chance to prepare for a brighter future in 2023. These eight teams have two more games to evaluate their rosters and coaching staffs before the regular season concludes.

Many fans of the eliminated teams have been tracking draft stock and potential free-agent additions for weeks, concocting plans for how their favorite club might avoid early elimination in 2023. The year-by-year turnover in the NFL allows franchises to quickly go from the bottom of the league to playoff participants. One great offseason can change the fortunes of any club.

Let's join those fans already plowing through mock drafts, free-agent primers and lists of potential head coach candidates to name the top wish list item for each of the eight teams already mathematically eliminated from postseason contention.

Related Links

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2-12-1

Biggest wish: Franchise quarterback


The NFL's worst team needs help all over the field, but the most glaring hole remains at quarterback. Davis Mills did nothing this season to prove he's more than an NFL backup. The current platoon with Jeff Driskel underscores the fact that the Texans don't have a long-term answer under center. With Houston currently holding the No. 1 overall pick, the 2023 NFL Draft should bring new hope for a young franchise QB to help turn around a rebuild that has barely poured a foundation.

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
3-12

Biggest wish: Help for Justin Fields


GM Ryan Poles spent last offseason methodically beginning his rebuild, not overpaying to bring in flashy pieces. Then he flipped the script at the trade deadline, sending a second-round pick to Pittsburgh for Chase Claypool. The Bears need to continue building around their talented quarterback. As we've seen with Josh Allen in Buffalo and Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia, surrounding a young quarterback with the right pieces can escalate the development process. Chicago's offseason wish list includes upgrading the offensive line and adding at least one additional playmaking pass-catcher. The Bears might opt to use their top pick on a premier defensive player, but with plenty of cap space and draft picks, Poles has the ammo to upgrade Fields' supporting cast heading into a pivotal Year 3.

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
4-11

Biggest wish: Coaching staff to help Russell Wilson


Nathaniel Hackett's firing this week was inevitable after the Broncos cratered from lofty preseason expectations. Surely, some Denver fans would also like to move on from Wilson after one season filled with unending struggles. Alas, his contract would make that a very painful wish to grant. GM George Paton said this week he believes Wilson's issues are fixable. Now, Denver needs to prove that's not just offseason jargon. The Broncos need a coaching staff that coaxes the best out of Wilson.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
4-11

Biggest wish: Pass rush firepower


J.J. Watt's decision to retire at the end of this season exacerbates the situation up front on defense in the desert. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year might not be the game-wrecker he was early in his career, but he still proved disruptive for stretches when healthy. Watt leads the Cardinals with 9.5 sacks in 2022. No one else has more than 5.5. A year after letting Chandler Jones walk in free agency, Arizona will head into 2023 without a pass rusher that offenses must game plan around. Zach Allen has had moments, setting a career-high with 5.5 sacks, and he's set to be a free agent. Markus Golden can be a solid rotational player, but his sack production has plummeted. Whether through free agency or the draft, the Cardinals need to add a player who can crumble pockets.

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
4-10-1

Biggest wish: Long-term quarterback


It's the same wish Colts fans have had since Andrew Luck abruptly retired in 2019. One year of Jacoby Brissett turned into one year of Philip Rivers, one year of Carson Wentz, and potentially one year of Matt Ryan/Sam Ehlinger/Nick Foles. Indy's shuffling of QBs in 2022 underscores that it's time to look to the draft to find the long-term answer. Yes, there are other holes on the roster and a coaching decision to make, but it always comes back to the quarterback. After rotating through veteran signal-callers year after year, Indy must finally take a shot at landing its franchise QB in the draft with a potential top-five pick.

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
5-10

Biggest wish: Offensive line aid


Staying healthy would also be on L.A.'s wish list after missing Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald for stretches. But good health and happiness are on everyone's wish list, not just those of football clubs. The Rams need to solidify the offensive line to try to bounce back from one of the worst seasons by a defending Super Bowl champ in NFL history. The plan to replace the retired Andrew Whitworth got waylaid off the bat as injuries piled up. L.A. used 12 offensive line combinations in its first 13 games. That's a recipe for disaster -- and getting your QB hurt. The group lacked cohesion and consistency even when some players started to return. To get back on track in 2023 under Sean McVay, the blocking must be better or the offense will never get back off the ground.

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
5-10

Biggest wish: Can we finally fix the defense?


Atlanta could use its potential top-10 pick on a franchise quarterback if Arthur Smith doesn't believe Desmond Ridder is the long-term solution. But the bigger offseason project is a defense that continues to reside in the basement of the NFL. It starts up front, where the Falcons continue to lack an edge rusher who can consistently pressure the quarterback. In the past two years combined, Atlanta has generated a league-low 37 sacks -- next fewest is 59. Woof. Adding a premier pass rusher and bolstering the rest of the defensive front alongside Grady Jarrett is a must if the Falcons ever want to climb out of the cobweb-infested cellar.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
6-9

Biggest wish: Defensive help


Outside of Myles Garrett generating a pass rush and flashes from Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah before he went on injured reserve, there isn't much that has gone well for Joe Woods' defense. Missed tackles and busted coverages have been an issue all season for a group that fell precipitously in 2022. Cleveland needs significant upgrades, particularly at defensive tackle and safety, where underperforming players have hurt the unit.

Follow Kevin Patra on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Week 17 NFL game picks: Eagles clinch NFC's No. 1 seed; Giants secure playoff berth

Can the Giants knock off the Colts to secure their first playoff berth since 2016? Will Tom Brady's Bucs be crowned NFC South champs on Sunday? Gregg Rosenthal unveils his picks for Week 17.

news

Derek Carr's potential landing spots in 2023: Raiders QB on his way out of Las Vegas after benching?

The Raiders' decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr for the remainder of this season puts his future with Las Vegas in question. Eric Edholm identifies 11 potential landing spots for the three-time Pro Bowler in 2023.

news

NFL Week 17 underdogs: Panthers poised to upset Tom Brady's Buccaneers? No respect for Vikings?

Will the Panthers upset Tom Brady's Buccaneers to take control of the NFC South? Are the 12-3 Vikings motivated to prove their doubters wrong (again) with a win at Lambeau Field? Nick Shook makes the case for four underdogs in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

NFL QB Index, Week 17: Kirk Cousins back in top 10; Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold trending up

Can anyone stop the Kirk Cousins-Justin Jefferson connection in crunch time? Are Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold in a good place again? See the complete Week 17 pecking order, 1-32, in this edition of the QB Index.

news

Who'll win Super Bowl LVII? Ranking nine most likely NFL champions as 2022 regular season winds down

With New Year's fast approaching, the NFL playoffs are just around the corner. So ... Who's going to win Super Bowl LVII? Adam Schein ranks the nine most likely teams to lift the Lombardi Trophy, with neither the Eagles nor the Chiefs cracking the top three!

news

Top 11 active locks in the NFL for Pro Football Hall of Fame: Where does J.J. Watt rank?

J.J. Watt's plan to retire sparks a question for Eric Edholm: Where would Watt rank among active locks to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame? And who else would join Watt on that list?

news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 17: Five QBs who could save careers -- and one who can repair legacy

David Carr identifies five quarterbacks who could save their careers over the final two weeks of the season -- in addition to one who can repair his legacy. Plus, Kirk Cousins enters Carr's top 15 offensive player rankings for the first time this season.

news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season

This edition of Dan Hanzus' Power Rankings features a brand new team in the No. 1 spot. Plus, the Jaguars hit the top 10 for the first time this season. Check out the full league pecking order, 1-32.

news

2023 NFL Draft order: Texans' grip on No. 1 overall pick loosens after Week 16 win, Bears' loss

Will the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft change hands before the end of the season? Dan Parr and Eric Edholm provide the updated order for Round 1 along with needs for every team heading into Week 17.

news

The First Read, Week 17: Four things that will be decided this week; updated MVP rankings

Can Josh Allen's Bills continue storming toward a playoff bye? Will Jalen Hurts return to the field in time to hold off Patrick Mahomes in the MVP race? Jeffri Chadiha eyes four things that will be decided in Week 17.

news

Burning questions as 2022 NFL playoff picture takes shape

Will the Packers make the postseason? Which teams are the most dangerous right now? Jim Trotter answers nine burning questions as the 2022 NFL playoff picture comes into focus.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE