NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Jordan Love leads Packers to win over Chiefs; Aaron Donald posts 5 sacks

Published: Nov 05, 2021 at 11:28 AM

Throughout the 2021 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 9 schedule).

DeAngelo Hall: There will be offensive fireworks all game long between the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens, who rank seventh and third in total offense, respectively. Kirk Cousins and Lamar Jackson go shot for shot as the two teams combine for over 1,000 yards.

Marc Ross: The drama in Green Bay has seemingly been nonstop since the moment the Packers lost last year's NFC Championship Game. Stepping into the spotlight now, with Aaron Rodgers on the reserve/COVID-19 list, is second-year quarterback Jordan Love﻿. In his first career start, Love will show the world why the Packers traded up to draft him in Round 1 last year by throwing for 300-plus yards and two touchdowns in an upset victory over Kansas City.

Joe Thomas: No Jameis Winston﻿, no problem! The New Orleans Saints will pound the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday behind a balanced effort. Trevor Siemian throws for 220 yards and two touchdowns, while the aggressive defense holds Matt Ryan and the Falcons' offense to 10 points.

James Jones: No one was probably more excited by the addition of Von Miller to the Rams than Aaron Donald. The defensive tackle immediately sees the benefit of the Miller trade against the Titans as he racks up five sacks, doubling his season total.

Brian Baldinger: It took the Philadelphia Eagles eight weeks, but they finally found their identity on both offense and defense last week in their win over Detroit. This week against the Chargers, the Eagles continue to emphasize a strong, powerful run game featuring a four-man committee including Jordan Howard, Boston Scott﻿, Kenneth Gainwell and Jalen Hurts﻿, behind a healthy offensive line. Defensively, the Eagles will stymie the Chargers' offense by playing more man defense and pressuring Justin Herbert by attacking the line of scrimmage with linebackers and/or safeties.

