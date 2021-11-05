NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Jordan Love leads Packers to win over Chiefs; Aaron Donald posts 5 sacks

Marc Ross: The drama in Green Bay has seemingly been nonstop since the moment the Packers lost last year's NFC Championship Game. Stepping into the spotlight now, with Aaron Rodgers on the reserve/COVID-19 list, is second-year quarterback Jordan Love﻿. In his first career start, Love will show the world why the Packers traded up to draft him in Round 1 last year by throwing for 300-plus yards and two touchdowns in an upset victory over Kansas City.

Joe Thomas: No Jameis Winston﻿, no problem! The New Orleans Saints will pound the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday behind a balanced effort. Trevor Siemian throws for 220 yards and two touchdowns, while the aggressive defense holds Matt Ryan and the Falcons' offense to 10 points.