NFL Week 8 game picks: Panthers best Falcons; Steelers top Ravens

Denver Broncos 27, Los Angeles Chargers 26

This might be my favorite game of Week 8 because there is so much at stake and because it's fun to say surprising things. I need Justin Herbert to have a bad game against a savvy veteran defensive coordinator or it will be hard to contain the hyperbole that I desperately desire to shower upon him as one of the best quarterbacks to enter the NFL in the last 20 years. The Broncos are coming off an embarrassing performance, and Melvin Ingram's return last week changed the Chargers' defense, yet I can't help but stubbornly believe for one more week that Denver's offensive talent is ready to explode and that evil spirits descend upon the Bolts late in games. Surprises are fun.