NFL Week 7 game picks: Giants top Eagles; Patriots edge 49ers

Pittsburgh Steelers 28, Tennessee Titans 24

It is disarming to realize Ryan Tannehill is the better quarterback in this matchup because Ryan Tannehill is the better quarterback in almost every matchup. While he's kept up his insane efficiency on play-action and in the red zone, Tannehill's ability to avoid sacks, throw against pressure and be productive on straight dropbacks has improved from 2019. That ability to thrive just before being hit will be tested against a Steelers front with too many players worthy of double-teams, like Stephon Tuitt and Cameron Heyward. Big Ben might not be what he once was, but he needs to do a lot less than Tannehill to win these days.