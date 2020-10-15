NFL Week 6 game picks: Buccaneers top Packers; Steelers edge Browns

Kansas City Chiefs 35, Buffalo Bills 30

When Kansas City's offense has the ball, this game will be a matchup of sides trying to live up to previous glory. The Chiefs are 12th in net yards per attempt after finishing first and second the previous two seasons. The Bills' defense went from mediocre to Lions status in Nashville, with Matt Milano and Tre'Davious White out of the lineup. K.C.'s offense seems like the far easier fix. Both Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are constantly trying to balance how much they should improvise versus how much they should stick to structure, and while Mahomes is a little out of whack currently, he's accustomed to being in shootouts. I'm curious if Bills coach Sean McDermott is ready to embrace playing every week in the 30-plus-point range, because that's the type of Bills team he's coaching.