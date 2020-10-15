Falcons working remotely Thursday after positive COVID-19 test

It's been a rollercoaster week in Atlanta.

Early this week, the team fired GM Thomas Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn. Now the club's Week 6 plans have been disrupted by COVID-19.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Falcons are working remotely Thursday morning following one confirmed positive COVID-19 test Wednesday and potentially more. The league is working to confirm one or more positive while contract tracing, Garafolo added.

The Falcons placed rookie Marlon Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list yesterday. It's possible that the additional cases Thursday could end up being false positives, which could allow them to return to the facility. Until they are confirmed, Atlanta is taking precautions.

The New York Jets underwent a similar situation last week where the team sent staff and players home after a presumed positive on Friday. Gang Green was still able to play its Week 5 game.

The Falcons are scheduled to travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings in Week 6 on Sunday afternoon.