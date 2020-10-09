NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Jets sent home from team facility after player received presumed positive COVID-19 test

Published: Oct 09, 2020 at 10:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Jets are the latest NFL team to have their practice schedule disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jets players and personnel were sent home from the team facility Friday after a player received a presumed positive COVID-19 test result, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The team will work virtually for remainder of the day and the player will be re-tested, Garafolo added.

Pro Football Talk first reported the news.

Sending home players and coaches who were in the building when the positive test result came back was done out of an abundance of caution.

Garafolo added that the Jets are confident protocols have been followed, so the hope is that if the test is a confirmed positive, it would be an isolated circumstance.

The results of the retest will provide further clarity on the situation at Florham Park.

The Jets are scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The Cards were scheduled to travel to New York on Friday. Those plans are currently in a holding pattern as the Jets figure out their next steps, but at this stage, there is nothing to indicate the status of the game is in jeopardy, per Garafolo.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim told AZ Sports 98.7 the two teams have spoken and Arizona still plans to make its scheduled trip east Friday and practice.

"All plans are the same unless someone tells us to change," Keim said. "... As long as it follows all league protocols, I'm for playing the game on time."

Related Content

news

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith to have neck surgery, miss rest of season 

﻿Tyron Smith﻿'s 2020 is done. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said his star left tackle will undergo surgery on his ailing neck and miss the rest of the season.  
news

Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) to likely return Sunday for 49ers-Dolphins

San Francisco might soon wake up from its uncomfortable dream at quarterback. On Friday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said it's likely Jimmy Garoppolo will return Sunday against the Dolphins. The decision is not yet final.
news

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers DT Vita Vea suffered broken leg, out for season

Vita Vea let out an audible groan as he went to the ground helping drag down David Montgomery for a tackle for loss. Replays showed why, as the defensive tackle's ankle got crushed into the turf late in the fourth quarter of the Buccaneers' 20-19 loss to the Bears.
news

Khalil Mack, Bears' D smelled 'blood in the water' vs. Brady's Buccaneers

Defenses have predictably struggled to slow the onslaught of offenses to start the 2020 season. The Bears, however, are one of the few units that have been a force thus far. Thursday, ﻿Khalil Mack﻿ & Co. proved why, pestering ﻿Tom Brady﻿ and the Buccaneers.
news

Titans, Patriots had all negative tests in Thursday's round of COVID-19 testing

The Titans and Patriots both returned all negative COVID-19 tests during Thursday's round of testing, Tom Pelissero reports. It's big news, especially for Tennessee, which has had a string of players test positive over the past two weeks.
news

Bills won't practice Friday after Week 5 schedule change

The Buffalo Bills won't practice Friday after having their game against the Tennessee Titans moved to Tuesday night. The canceled practice comes after the NFL tweaked the schedule as it continues to deal with a string of positive COVID-19 test results out of Tennessee. 
news

Matt Nagy on Bears getting to 4-1 by beating Bucs: 'We find ways to win and it's not always pretty'

It wasn't a picture-perfect game from Matt Nagy's team. The Chicago Bears coach will freely admit that fact. But anytime you can beat Tom Brady in primetime, you don't look a gift horse in the mouth. 
news

Buccaneers, Tom Brady's comeback hopes end in confusing fashion vs. Bears

Down one with 1:13 remaining in regulation, the Buccaneers needed ﻿Tom Brady﻿ to be the "Comeback Kid" to close the game with a victory. What came next was an ending filled with confusion rather than celebration.
news

What we learned from Bears' victory over Buccaneers on 'TNF'

It was the Bears defense that owned the night, stopping any Tom Brady histrionics on a final drive as Chicago defeated Tampa Bay, 20-19, on Thursday night. 
news

NFL announces schedule changes for upcoming Broncos-Patriots, Bills-Titans games

Two scheduling changes for Week 5 -- and a potential one for Week 6 -- were announced by the NFL on Thursday due to COVID-19 cases affecting multiple NFL teams.
news

Michael F. Florio's Week 5 fantasy football sleepers

A favorable matchup against the Jets makes Kenyan Drake a must-start while a big-time return in San Francisco is set to shake up some lineups. Michael F. Florio breaks down sleepers heading into Week 5.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL