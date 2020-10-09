Jets sent home from team facility after player received presumed positive COVID-19 test

The New York Jets are the latest NFL team to have their practice schedule disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jets players and personnel were sent home from the team facility Friday after a player received a presumed positive COVID-19 test result, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The team will work virtually for remainder of the day and the player will be re-tested, Garafolo added.

Pro Football Talk first reported the news.

Sending home players and coaches who were in the building when the positive test result came back was done out of an abundance of caution.

Garafolo added that the Jets are confident protocols have been followed, so the hope is that if the test is a confirmed positive, it would be an isolated circumstance.

The results of the retest will provide further clarity on the situation at Florham Park.

The Jets are scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The Cards were scheduled to travel to New York on Friday. Those plans are currently in a holding pattern as the Jets figure out their next steps, but at this stage, there is nothing to indicate the status of the game is in jeopardy, per Garafolo.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim told AZ Sports 98.7 the two teams have spoken and Arizona still plans to make its scheduled trip east Friday and practice.